Best Distance Clinical Research Course in Pune

Introduction of Clinical Research

Clinical Research is a most knowledge-intensive and interesting field in the pharmaceutical industry. There are more than 2, 50,000 positions unemployed in global Pharmaceutical industry. The billion dollar industry is demanding the employment opportunities of qualified and trained professionals in the clinical research sector. CliniPharma is coming up with exclusive clinical research distance learning course.

Clinical Research Distance Learning Course

Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR) is a distance learning program in clinical research it is of 6 months duration with a primary focus on Drug discovery and clinical trial processes, Good Clinical Practices (GCP) guidelines, Drug regulatory affairs, Roles and responsibilities of various clinical trial stakeholders. The main objective of our ADCR program is to deliver a high-end training thereby enhancing the employment prospects of the candidates

Distance Clinical Research Course Objectives

The objectives of our distance learning clinical research program are:

To mold our students “Ready to be work as Clinical Research Professionals”.

To create awareness about Clinical Research and the latest techniques and trends in the industry

To create awareness about the potential of the Clinical Research industry

To create awareness about Career Prospects in the Clinical Research industry.

The distance clinical research course presented is a Customized-Advance training which will definitely help you to upgrade your profile with rapidly growing and outsourcing career opportunities. Following are the key contents of our training program

Interview skills

Job Assistance

CV Development

Certification

Why Study Clinical Research Program?

Clinical research has lucrative career options for the candidates who are willing to be a part of the astonishing field. It is a very fast flourishing industry now India has become a major hub for clinical research & there is a massive need for qualified professionals of clinical research profile in a medical industry.

Benefit of Distance Learning Program

 Distance programmes offer students the flexibility to use time according to their requirements.

 You can study undergraduate, postgraduate and professional level courses via distance learning.

 Universities and colleges ensure that their distance learning programmes and qualifications are of the same high quality as campus-based programmes.

 You can usually set your own pace of study. It will be totally your choice that, when and where you study.

 It doesn’t matter where you live, you can gain a degree from anywhere in the world.

 As with a full-time degree, students may find that they gain useful, transferable skills, such as planning and research.

 A distance learning course costs less than a full-time degree.

Clinical Research Course Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility for our Clinical Research distance learning course is listed below. As it is a distance learning offline program for third-year students of below curriculums & working professionals are also eligible for enrolment in the program.

B.Pharm, M.Pharm, Ph.D

M.B.B.S, M.D, M.S, D.N.B, D.M

B.D.S, M.D.S, B.P.T, B.Tech

B.A.M.S, B.H.M.S, B.U.M.S

B.Sc, M.Sc, Ph.D

Clinical Research Course Duration

The program duration is 6 months. However, it is a distance clinical research course it can be stretched up to a maximum of 10 months (due to the inability to qualify in the first attempt), failure to which would lead to cancellation of the candidature thereby requiring a fresh enrolment.

Examination and Certification

This Advanced Diploma in Clinical Research (ADCR) is an offline distance clinical research course so participants are required to read through the study material and complete the assignments followed by sending it back to us for evaluation. We evaluate and issue a “Certificate” on successful qualification.

A Career in Clinical Research:

Clinical research is the way of advancing knowledge about health, illness, and health care. There are various types of contemporary career options which you will get in this field. The medical industry is growing exponentially in India and the growth will be increase ever after. Some jobs in clinical research are listed out below

 Clinical research associate

 Clinical Research Investigator

 Data manager

 Clinical trial auditor

 Project manager

 Business Development Manager

 Clinical research manager

 Clinical trial writer

Placement Assistance and Corporate Relations

CliniPharma is providing a 100% Placement assistance to our candidates. The placements are given in following fields

 Advanced pharmaceutical Science

 Pharmacovigilance

 Clinical research

 Clinical Data Management

 Drug Regulatory affairs

 Medical writing and summarizing

