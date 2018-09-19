Latest Report: GaN Industrial Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers, Region, Type and Application:2018

This report presents the worldwide GaN Industrial Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The GaN Industrial Devices market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for GaN Industrial Devices.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Fujitsu
- Panasonic
- GaN Systems
- Freescale Semiconductor
- Analog Devices
- Efficient Power Conversion
- International Rectifier
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics
- Toshiba
- Texas Instruments
- International Quantum Epitaxy
- Nichia
- Cree
- RF Micro Devices
GaN Industrial Devices Breakdown Data by Type
- GaN Power Devices
- GaN Opto Electronics Devices
- Others
GaN Industrial Devices Breakdown Data by Application
- Light-emitting Diode (LED)
- Radio Frequency (RF)
- Power Devices
- Others
GaN Industrial Devices Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Other Regions
GaN Industrial Devices Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global GaN Industrial Devices status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key GaN Industrial Devices manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GaN Industrial Devices :
- History Year: 2013 – 2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of GaN Industrial Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.
Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
