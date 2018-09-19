Global Magnetic field sensor Market Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2027

Market Highlights:

The global magnetic field sensor market is expected to grow at USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.The global magnetic field sensor market is spanned across Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Rest of world.The increasing demand of sensors is extensively used in various applications including speed sensing, flow rate sensing, detection, position sensing, and others. In April 2017, Asahi Kasei MicroDevices had announced its product release of 3-axis magnetic sensor for internet of things to captures magnetic fields with vector components. North America dominates the magnetic field sensor market. The growing demand of magnets and electromagnets which is widely used in automotive and telecom sectors are boosting growth of magnetic field sensor market in this region

Companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), AMS AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), are the leading providers of magnetic field sensor solution in the global market. On September 27, 2017, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Crocus Technology announced about their product expansion inmagnetic sensors market which includes magnetic transducers that sense magnetic field and are widely used in modern industries and electronics.

The emergence of wearable technologies and the increasing role of magnetic flux sensors in applications are few driving factors for the growth of magnetic field sensor market. Wearable technologies are widely used in consumer electronics devices. Additionally, penetration of MEMS technology is propelling the market growth of magnetic field sensor. These MEMS technologies are widely used in various sectors such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace, defense, and others.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4986

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global magnetic field sensor market: Aahi Kasei MicroDevices (Japan), MEMSIC Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), ams AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Israel), Crocus Technology (U.S), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), MELEXIX N.V (Belgium), Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Kohshin Electric (Japan), NVE Corporation (U.S), PASCO Corporations (Japan), among others.

By region, the global magnetic field sensor market is analyzed across key geographies namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific among others. In North American region, the magnetic field sensor is gaining demand from various sectors including BFSI, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Segmentation Of Magnetic Field Sensor Market::

The global magnetic field sensor market is segmented into type, range, applications, end-users, and region. The type is further segmented into Hall Effect sensors, magneto resistive sensors, SQUID sensors, fluxgate sensors, and others. Further, the Hall Effect sensors is sub-segmented anisotropic magneto resistive sensors, giant magneto resistive sensors, tunnel magneto resistive sensors and others. The magneto resistive sensors is sub-segmented into hall elements, hall ICs and others. And, the SQUID sensors is sub-segmented low-temperature SQUID, high-temperature SQUID and others. The range are segmented into <1 micro gauss (Low-Field Sensors), 1 micro gauss–10 Gauss (Earth Field Sensors), >10 Gauss (BIAS Magnetic Field Sensors) consoles. The application segment is sub-segmented into speed sensing, flow rate sensing, detection, position sensing, navigation and electronic compass and others. Whereas, the end users segment is sub-segmented transportation, consumer electronics, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial and others sectors. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The regional analysis of magnetic field sensor market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The magnetic field sensor market in this region has a huge demand due to the growing investment in smart devices, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The magnetic field sensor market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging magnetic field sensor market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/magnetic-field-sensor-market-4986

Intended Audience:

Magnetic field sensor companies

Magnetic field sensor providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Table of Contents

Report Prologue

Introduction

Definition

Scope Of The Study

Research Objective

Assumptions

Limitations

Market Structure

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com