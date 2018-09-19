Beyond Spots & Dots Certified as Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

Beyond Spots & Dots has received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE).

Pittsburgh, PA, September 18, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Beyond Spots & Dots has received national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

To receive this designation, businesses must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women. The WBENC certifies businesses only after a rigorous process, including an in-depth review of the business owner’s eligibility, financial structure, management and governance information, corporate documentation, an on-site inspection as well as an interview with the female owner(s).

A WBE certification allows businesses to access WBENC National Corporate Members, numerous local, state and federal agencies, and over 10,000 other certified WBEs. This access allows certified WBEs to purchase products, enlist services, and/or embark on joint venture enterprises.

“We are delighted to be recognized. To have these credentials means we can compete and do additional business with other WBENC-Certified companies, corporations and government entities. More importantly, Beyond Spots & Dots can continue to expand and grow as a women-owned enterprise,” said Melanie Querry, Founder and President of Beyond Spots & Dots.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.

