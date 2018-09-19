3B Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication

Fort Washington, Pennsylvania- The newly issued patent for Damage-Indicating PackagingTM allows 3B Products, Inc. (“3BP”) to move forward with more extensive research and development and further expand its smart packaging product line. The company, known as 3BPTM is an intelligent packaging manufacturing startup with a unique line of packaging for the condom, pharmaceutical, food, and cannabis markets. The patent provides distinct intelligence features that set new standards in package safety.

“3BP is not reinventing the packaging wheel, we’ve just figured out a way to make it safer”, says co-Founder Auguste Jacques. 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products. The state-of-the-art product packaging quickly identifies contamination by heat, time, and/or air. 3BP’s patented damage-indicating, contamination-evident indicators turn a distinctive color that warns the consumer that the product is unfit for its intended use. The color change is customizable to a manufacturer’s needs/request or based on application.

The color changing technology provides a value-added synergy to existing packaging, and can easily and successfully be applied to any of the product packaging currently on the market. The product is cost-effective for manufacturers and distributors and safe for consumers. Now that the patent has been issued, 3BP is actively working on a new phase of R & D while looking for partnerships and investors. The next phase of R &D will include more advanced live track and trace packaging.

For more information, contact Dana Klein at DKlein@dkmc.com.