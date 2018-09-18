Hearing Specialists of DuPage Offers State-of-the-Art Hearing Aids

Hearing Specialists of DuPage is pleased to announce that they offer state-of-the-art hearing aids designed with a number of beneficial features to help patients function better in daily life. These new hearing aids include fall detection and alerts, body and brain tracking, 24 language translation and bluetooth connectivity through their convenient app.

When individuals make the decision to get a hearing aid, their primary goal is to hear better. With this new type of hearing aid, it can provide a number of other benefits that enhance the health and well-being of the wearer. For instance, for those who are at a higher risk of falls due to age or other factors, the fall detection and alert system can let family members or friends know when the wearer experiences a fall to get them help as soon as possible. This is the first hearing aid of its type available on the market. With superior sound quality, this high-quality hearing aid works similar to a FitBit worn in the ear.

The professional team at Hearing Specialists of DuPage strives to provide their patients with the guidance they need to choose the right hearing aid to best suit their needs. This new hearing aid option joins their already large selection of hearing aids to ensure everyone can find the most appropriate solution to their hearing loss issues.

Anyone interested in learning about these state-of-the-art hearing aids can learn more by visiting the Hearing Specialists of DuPage website or by calling 1-630-580-5777.

About Hearing Specialists of DuPage: Hearing Specialists of DuPage is an audiology practice that helps individuals live more productive lives by helping them hear better. They offer the latest in hearing aid options to ensure everyone has access to the hearing solutions they require. Their focus is on helping individuals achieve healthier hearing, while living a fuller, healthier life.