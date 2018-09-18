Graphite Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

The Report in light of Global Graphite Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Graphite Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Graphite Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Graphite Market by type (natural graphite and synthetic graphite) and application (manufacturing of carbon brushes, refractories, electrodes, lubricants, carbon fibers, pencils and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Graphite Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Graphite Market are GrafTech International Holdings Inc., Graphite India Ltd., Northern Graphite Corporation, Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc., Flinders Resources Ltd., Energizer Resources Inc., SEC Carbon Limited and SGL Carbon SE.

Robust applications of graphite to promote the growth in graphite market worldwide

Rapidly growing usage of graphite in the battery and the automotive sectors are the factors driving the growth of graphite market worldwide. In the battery industries the graphite is used to construct the electrodes in batteries. The rising use of smartphones and tables contributes in the growth of graphite market as the graphite is used in the manufacturing of lithium ion batteries. The graphite used as Refractory material in the automotive, chemical and other industries as they have high resistant towards heat, pressure, or chemical attack so they used in formation of structure and components that are exposed to extreme environmental conditions. In addition, the use of graphite in various industries including Steel, aerospace, marine, construction and others is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising demand for the high strength lightweight materials for the automotive and aircraft industries is projected to escalate the market growth between the forecast period. The versatile uses and application of the graphite is expected to create several opportunities for the graphite market in upcoming years.

Asia Pacific hold for the maximum share in the Graphite Market

Asia Pacific region holds for the maximum share In terms of demand and Consumption as china produced around 70 to 80 % of total world’s graphite. The rapidly growing industrialization creates the demand of graphite from various industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction and others, which in turn, is driving the growth of graphite marker in Asia pacific region

Key Developments

Graphite Explorer, Metals Australia ltd. Signs MoU with China Battery Supplier

Base metals explorer Metals Australia has signed a preliminary deal to develop a graphite mine in Canada in partnership with a Chinese supplier to the battery industry for an unspecified amount of funding, in June 2018. In addition, China graphene and battery plates producer Weihai Nanhai Carbon Ltd will receive preferential supply options in return for helping to finance the Lac Rainy project in Quebec.

New Solutions for Graphite Machining by GF Machining Solutions in

In July 2018, the information and communications technology (ICT) and automotive sectors both make extensive use of graphite molds for glass end products and graphite electrodes. Graphite glass molds for glass end products are especially common in ICT, while graphite electrodes are typically demanded by the automotive, electronic components, aerospace and packaging sectors.

Both of these applications present distinct challenges in terms of surface finish, precision, process reliability and productivity. That’s why GF Machining Solutions has unveiled the high-speed Mikron MILL S 400/500 GRAPHITE and Mikron HSM 500 GRAPHITE, designed specifically for graphite machining.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global graphite market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of graphite market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the graphite market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the graphite market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.