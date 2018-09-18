Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market-Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Modified Atmospheric Packaging.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, CVP Systems, Inc., Dansensor A/S, Gulf Cryo, Multisorb Technologies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Linde Group, Total Packaging Solutions, ULMA Packaging, Coop. According to the report the global modified atmospheric packaging market is projected to reach USD 14.72 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. The global modified atmospheric packaging market was worth USD 10.26 billion in 2015, it reached to USD 10.68 billion growing at an 4.1% over 2015 and 2016.

The growth in the global market is driven by factors growing demand for increased shelf life of the food and beverage products, increasing demand for hygienic packaging in food and beverages industry and innovative packaging solutions in the world market. However, maintaining atmospheric equilibrium and environmental concerns with plastics are among the restraining factors affecting the growth in this market.

Among the geographies North America region is projected to remain as the largest market for modified atmospheric packaging with X.X% global share in 2016. The U.S. is the largest consumer and producer of modified atmospheric packaging in North America. Rapid growth for packaged food and beverages in Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the market size of modified atmospheric packaging in the region. China and India are projected to escalate the market size of Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global modified atmospheric packaging market by application, by material, by machinery, by atmosphere and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes dairy products, bakery & confectionary, poultry, seafood & meat products; convenience food, fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of material market is segmented into ethylene vinyl alcohol, poly ethylene, oriented polyethylene terephthalate, polyamide and others. Similarly, on the basis of machinery market segmented into tray-sealer machine, horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine, deep-drawing machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag-sealing machine, bag-in-box and others. On the basis of atmosphere market further segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, carbon-dioxide and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

North America is the key consumer of modified atmospheric packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 31% share in the global market. The dominance of North America is projected to continue over the forecast period due to rising awareness about food safety and implementation of food safety modernization act by the government in this region. Following North America, Asia pacific considered as prominent market for modified atmospheric packaging and anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR of XX % over the forecast period. Moreover, rising income level, changing lifestyle and growing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat foods in the emerging economies such as India and China are likely to drive the market growth at rapid pace across the region.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, CVP Systems, Inc., Dansensor A/S, Gulf Cryo, Multisorb Technologies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Linde Group, Total Packaging Solutions, ULMA Packaging, Coop.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of modified atmospheric packaging market globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of modified atmospheric packaging.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global modified atmospheric packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global modified atmospheric packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

