Dust Collector Pulse Valve Manufactured by Maniks

Maniks Introduction

Maniks is a leading manufacturer of pulse jet valves for application on dust collector systems, to purify the bag filters. Maniks aims to provide wide range of industries like steel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, bakery, oil and gas, railways, power etc. Mostly in any industry bag filters are used to clean, gas or air flows, emission fumes. The Maniks pulse jet valves are known to give a very good performance in all sorts of industries and under all circumstances.

Need of Dust Collector System

Dust generation is becoming a major issue in various manufacturing industries; like grinding, buffing, drilling, milling etc. Dust collectors are the requirement of today, for pollution and health control. Through different processes, the dust is generated and is mixed with the surrounding air. Both types of dust have bad effects on human body.

As per the need dust collector system must pusses very high efficiency even for very fine dust particles. Hence high efficiency dust collector parts play a very important role here. By any measure, an efficient dust collector system is an investment that more than pays for itself.

What is Maniks Pulse Jet Valve?

Maniks has been in mainstream in manufacturing Pulse Jet Valve for reverse pulse jet bag filters which are diaphragm operated. These Dust Collector Valves has only one moving part called as Spare diaphragm. Maniks Pulse Jet Valve has exclusive spring less construction. Maniks pulse valves are specially designed to work in dust collector system hence it gives quick opening and closing which will enhance the life of the valve. It provides high speed operation which will save the compressed air and helps to provide shock air wave for removal of dust from filter bags. Pulse Jet valve is an economic product for manufactures as it gives high flow, long life and quick diaphragm activity all in one package.

Working of Maniks Pulse Jet Valve?

Maniks Pulse Jet Valves are driven by integral solenoid pilot operator. At the point when the valve is charged, the trapped air above pulse valve diaphragm is quickly exhausted causing quick opening of main diaphragm pulse valve. When the pilot valve is discharged, air escapes through drain gap of primary pulse jet valve to adjust the diaphragm pressure and immediately closes the valve.

Duty Cycle: The relative duty time cycle for ac voltage is 20% and for DC voltage is 10 % .This implies charged time is maximum 1/5th of discharged time for AC and 1/10th for DC voltage.

Installation: Mounting in any location will not affect Pulse Jet Valve operation. However good design practice is to avoid scale and consolidated water entering valve body for disturbance free performance. Standard end connections of BSP are provided.

Maniks Pulse Jet Valve Specifications

• Electrical Standard Voltage

• AC 50Hz… 24/220 Volts,

• DC… 24/Volts,

• fluctuation – + – 10%

• 20 W DC Current

• 19 VA AC Current

• Maximum Medium Temperature 650C

• Maximum Ambient Temperature 550C

Why Maniks Dust Collector Valve?

MANIKS is a leading manufacturer and exporter of pulse valve, sequential controller and spare diaphagrams, pulse jet valve with a market presence in more than 30 brand clients in various popular industries including Ambuja Cement, Finolex, Aditya Birla, Centurion Cement, HP and ACC etc.

Having an unmistakable quality administration system, we are viewed as the vital maker, exporter and provider of ideal review Pulse Jet Angle Type Dust Collector Valve. This valve is manufactured using high industry standard material and latest strategies in adherence to set industry measures. It is made accessible in various applications for our clients to choose from.

Features of Dust Controller Valve:

• This pulse valve is specially design for air jet dust collector with unique spring less construction provide fast opening and closing of the valve.

• The internal parts used in SS-Material to give life-long service.

• The special grade diaphragm to give excellent life than others.

• High Quality Competitive Price- without compromising on any quality aspects.

Technical Features:

1. High efficiency of dust removing. The equipment adopts the way of water spray cleaning dust on the surface of the electrode and not causes the secondary dust for the dust density for export below 5mg/Nm3.

2. High ratio resistance rate of dust catcher. As electric field area is washed by water spray, it can help with adhesion to surface of dusts. Especially when adhesion to surface of dusts, it accelerate the speed of dust particles in flue gas to heteropolar in order to effectively solve the problem of high resistance dust dust collecting.

3. The solution of wet desulphurization gypsum rain and blue smoke acid mist environmental problems. The removal rate of SO3 is greater than ninety percent. The removal rate of spray is greater than seventy five percent

4. High removal efficiency of mercury and high heavy metal in flue gas. The removal rate is greater than ninety percent.

