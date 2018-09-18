Diabetic Nephropathy Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 202

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease, is a kidney-related disease to type 1 and type 2 diabetes. This condition affects the normal functioning of the kidney and disturbs its ability to remove waste products and extra fluid from the body. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the major risk factors for diabetic nephropathy. Preventive care includes following a healthy lifestyle and proper monitoring and treatment of high blood pressure and diabetes. Early diagnosis and treatment help to reduce further damage to the kidney, thereby helping in disease management. If left untreated, it may lead to kidney failure, a severe and life-threatening condition.

Factors driving the growth of the market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases diabetes, obesity and increasing demand for diagnostic tests such as urine test, blood test, kidney biopsy, and imaging tests such as MRI and CT scan. As per the data by World Health Organization (WHO), chronic diseases account for nearly 59% of the mortality and death toll due to chronic disease is as high as 35 million across the globe. Furthermore, technological advancements in diagnostic imaging and increasing focus on early diagnosis of diseases also influence the market growth. The accuracy of a diagnostic test for the diagnosis of diabetic nephropathy and the high cost of imaging devices restrain the market growth. Significant growth of medical device industry and availability of cutting-edge technologies for diagnosis further stimulates the market growth.

Global diabetic nephropathy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players for Diabetic Nephropathys Market:

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Japan) and others.

Global Diabetic Nephropathys Market: Segmentation

The global diabetic nephropathy market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, indication, and end user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood test, urine tests, imaging tests, renal function testing and kidney biopsy.

Imaging tests are further segmented into X-ray, CT, and MRI.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medications, kidney dialysis, and transplant.

Medications are further segmented into angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors angiotensin II receptor blockers, antioxidant inflammation modulator, renin inhibitors, diuretics, calcium channel blockers, g protein-coupled receptors, connective tissue growth factor inhibitors, monocyte chemoattractant proteins inhibitor, and endothelin-A receptor antagonist.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into Diabetes 1 and Diabetes 2.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, diagnostic center, research institutes, and others.

Global Diabetic Nephropathys Market: Regional Analysis

America diabetic nephropathy is the largest across the globe and is driven by the extensive use of diagnostic tests, rising emphasis on diagnosis and continuous monitoring of diabetes and high blood pressure. Additionally, the prevalence of various kidney diseases is found to be increasing in the U.S. National Chronic Kidney Disease stated that Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is common among adults in the U.S. and 30 million people, or 15% of U.S. adults are expected to have chronic kidney disease.

Europe Diabetic Nephropathy market is driven by increasing demand for diagnostics services and growing emphasis on home diagnosis, especially for the geriatric population, with Germany being the largest market. Additionally, the emergence of new market players in medical devices market, thereby increasing competition also boost the market growth. Furthermore, a significant rise in investment for the development of new technologies for the treatment of diseases and favorable reimbursement policies will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, an alarming increase in the prevalence of chronic disease such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney disease, obesity, diabetes, especially among the geriatric population is a major factor driving the market growth. China and India have the largest diabetic population which is expected to increase drastically in the near future, thereby accelerating the market growth. In India, there is a need to create awareness about diabetes and kidney disease and its diagnosis among the patients. Furthermore, lifestyle changes, sedentary lifestyle, and obesity also contribute to the rise in the prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The market in Middle East & Africa demonstrates steady progress with rising number of diagnostic services, and growing emphasis on diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease. Major economies contributing to the market growth are Saudi Arabia and Unites Arab Emirates (UAE), due to the availability of specialty healthcare services and rising usage of diagnostic devices.

