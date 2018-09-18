Demand of Unmanned Vehicle is set to Increase: Ken Research

According to study, “The Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle(UGV) Market 2018-2028” there are many leading competitors or manufacturer of global unmanned ground vehicle which are; cobham, dok-ing, qinetiq group, aselsan, robosoft, icor technology, Oshkosh defence, Oshkosh corporation and RE2 Inc.

An Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that operates in contact with the ground without an onboard human presence. UGVs can be used for many applications where it may be inconvenient, dangerous, or impossible to have a human operator present. Generally, the vehicle will have a set of sensors to observe the environment and will either autonomously make decisions about its behavior or pass the information to a human operator at a different location. It is used as a human replacement in several dangerous military operations such as handling explosives, diffusing bombs and front line investigation.

There are two general classes of UGV one is tele-operated and autonomous. A tele-operated vehicle is controlled by operator from a remote location by a communication link, while autonomous UGV operated on the surface of the ground. Autonomous UGV has abilities such as gaining information on the environment, traveling learning, perception, communication, planning, navigation and analyzing behaviors & skills. There are many advantages of UGV. It can adjust the strategies based on the surroundings, stop out the enemy snipers, discover many explosives and help the soldiers in the firefights & live combat situations.

There are also some disadvantages of UGV. It can be detected by enemy troops and blown up by a mine. Once UGV’s overheat, they are stuck in that same position until the vehicle is cooled down. UGVs have the potential to provide a revolutionary leap ahead in military capabilities. If UGVs are developed to their full prospective, their usewill reduce casualties and vastly increase combat effectiveness.

There are different types of UGV are used which are MATILDA, TALON, packbot and NUGV etc. MATILDA’s. The UGV market is segmented on the basis of size, mode of locomotion, operation, application and geography. On the basis of size, the market is divided into small, lightweight, medium, and heavy. The mode of movement includes tracked, wheeled, and legged. On the basis of operation, the market is classified into tele-operated and automated. Based on application, the unmanned ground vehicle market is bifurcated into defense and commercial.

In UGV, the heaviest type of auto mated or remotely controlled tank vehicles area brams panther, deployable universal combat earth mover and D7G. All these types have standardized robotic system for tele-operation and auto mated ordnance excavator.

In UGV design, many configurations are applied the modifications to the quad should be minimal so that it can be easily brought back to its initial state and modular system design should be adopted for ease of maintenance. As well as simple part configuration designs should be made so that they can be manufactured locally& at low cost and materials available locally should be used. Moreover the cameras should be mounted on commercial pan & tilt and the gun should be mounted at the front and provided with an automated triggering system.12-V-55A batteries should be used to supply all of the required power.

The Global military unmanned ground vehicles market is estimated to value US$342.1 million by the end of 2018, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.60%. In terms of segments, EOD UGVs and Information Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) and Multi-mission UGV segments are anticipated to account for 44% and 20.6% of the military UGV market respectively.

