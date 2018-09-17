Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis Report 2016-2024

Growing sales of automobiles across the globe specifically in developing countries along with strict vehicular emission regulation and fuel efficiency has significantly pushed the automakers to provide their vehicles with fuel-efficient engines. With rising numbers of turbocharged vehicles around the world (75% in Europe and somewhere around 20% in the USA) turbocharged vehicles have significantly put manufacturers ahead of the strict emissions targets such as EURO6, Tier3 and LEVIII. Honeywell, BorgWarner and Cummins are the global leaders in turbocharger technology – working with nearly every major automaker and truck manufacturer across the globe.

Huge investment has been made in turbocharger technology by the major OEMs because of the rapidly cumulative uptake of turbo technology by auto manufacturers. Turbocharged vehicles are expected to witness around 38% of new vehicle registrations by 2021 in the United States, and over 90% new registrations in Europe and 50% in Australia automotive market respectively. Additionally, the global automotive turbochargers market share should easily reach 50% of vehicles – urged particularly by the Chinese market’s drive to develop fuel economy targets from 6.9L/100 km in 2015 to 5L/100 km in 2020. However, the emergence of electric vehicles market poses a major challenge for the market growth of turbochargers.

“Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Outlook, 2016-2024” covers the present ground scenario and future opportunity prospects for the market players to analyze the target markets across the globe. Moreover, the competitive analysis includes the in-depth analysis of the major players and leaders in automotive turbochargers market. The market study conducted on the basis of primary as well as secondary research where the analysts fragment the data from various databases such as Bloomberg, Factiva, Owler and others.

Our primary research team conducted various interviews, surveys and group discussions of industry professionals, turbocharger manufacturers, aftermarket vendors and component suppliers to analyze the future prospects of the overall automotive turbocharger industry.

Market Segmentation

Global Electric Vehicle Market Segmentation can be classified on the basis of:-

By Technology Type

• Variable Geometry Turbochargers

• Twin Turbo

• Wastegate Technology

By Vehicles Type

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• Passenger Cars

By Fuel Type

• Diesel

• Gasoline

By End-User

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Aftermarket

By Geography

• North America Automotive Turbochargers Market (US, Canada) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• The Middle East and Africa Automotive Turbochargers Market (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Market (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Asia Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Manufacturers of electric vehicles are continuously spending on the advancement of turbochargers to meet the specifications of new vehicles such as hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Electric and hybrid vehicles are predicted to grow from 3 million vehicles in 2016 to a total of 16 million by 2021. Within the category, mild hybrids are expected to account for 46% of the total market and full hybrids will account for 40%; and pure electric vehicles will account for the remaining 14% market share.

According to Honeywell, a leading turbocharger manufacturer estimate 70% of all mild hybrid vehicles will be equipped with the turbo or multiple turbo systems (mechanical and electric). Currently, about 40% of the 100 million engines manufactured in a year are turbocharged. By 2025 that should increase by 5-10 per cent and by 2030 it should increase another 5 per cent.

“Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Report” has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The report covers the competitive landscape and current position of major players in the market space.

The market analysis report also includes Porter’s five force model, SWOT analysis, company profiling, business strategies of market players and their business models. Global automotive turbocharger market report also recognizes value chain analysis to understand the cost differentiation to provide the competitive advantage to the existing and new entry players.

