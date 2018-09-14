Cellular Interception Market – The Increasing Unlawful, Criminal and Terrorist Activities

Cellular interception is the technology primarily used for cellular communications and to monitor cell phone calls. This technology comprises signaling and network management of communication content. Cellular interception technology is mainly used by lawful authorities such as governments, defense, and law enforcement in order to gather communication intelligence information on criminal and terrorist activities. In cellular monitoring, off the air cellular interception is used to analyze the voice or messaging communication.

Cellular interception systems are being used for active, semi-active, and passive interception of voice and data transmission. Several companies are offering cellular interception systems which are capable of capturing forward and reverse cellular channels during cell phone calls. These systems are used to capture signals of control channel frequencies and help to monitor the calls from base station points and cellular antenna sites. In this system, forward channel is used to monitor signals from cellular towers to cellular phones. Reverse channel is used to capture the movement of signals from cellular phones to cellular towers.

Additionally, many companies also offer cellular monitoring systems which are portable and customized to fit in vehicles and airborne devices. Among the various forms of cellular interception, GSM and CDMA interception are one of the prime techniques adopted by law enforcement and

The increasing unlawful, criminal, and terrorist activities across the world is primarily driving the demand for cellular interception technology and systems. In addition, with growing security issues and cross-border disputes around the globe, defense and law enforcement authorities are emphasizing on collecting communication intelligence lawfully with the help of cellular interception. Increasing criminal activities across countries is creating strong demand for cellular interception systems. However, unethical use of cellular interception technology and stringent regulations and policies associated with the systems is anticipated to limit the large scale adoption of cellular interception technology. Increasing investments in security and defense sectors across the world is anticipated to offer opportunities to the cellular interception market.

The global cellular interception market can be segmented by component, system, type, application, and geography. By component, the cellular interception market is segmented into hardware and software. By system, the cellular interception market is segmented into code-division multiple access (CDMA) system, global system for mobile communications (GSM), 3G/4G/Long-Term Evolution (LTE) system, satellite cellular communication system, hybrid system, and others such as universal mobile telecommunications system (UMTS). Among these systems, GSM system is further categorized into wideband passive GSM system, passive GSM system, and semi-active GSM system.