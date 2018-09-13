Massive MIMO Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2023

Market Highlights:

Multiple input/multiple output (MIMO) is multi-antenna wireless technology suitable for base stations and mobile devices that can increase throughput, system capacity, and spectral efficiency, reducing fading and improving resistance to interference. Massive MIMO is an augmentation of MIMO, which essentially groups together antennas on the transmitter and receiver to give better throughput and spectral efficiency. MIMO’s capacity to duplicate the limit of an antenna links has made it a basic component of several wireless network standards including 802.11n (Wi-Fi), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi), HSPA+, WiMAX, aand LTE.

One of the major factors that drive the Massive MIMO Market is the rise in the implementation of new and improved software in communication networks to increase the speed of data transfer with efficient network connectivity. The connectivity between devices such as mobile phones is increasing as the device ownership is increasing, therefore to decrease the traffic between the devices to share information and provide better network capacity, massive MIMO is widely used across several industry verticals. Another factor that drives the massive MIMO market is the high signal to noise ratio for efficient transmission of data and network connectivity.

Long Term Evolution (LTE) is a technique used to provide high-speed cellular services. There has been an increase in a number of cellular users, due to which there has been an increase in the data that need to be transferred from one device to another for getting specific insights. To reduce the latency rate and provide data in near-real time, the LTE uses massive MIMO technology. Massive MIMO technology provides LTE with the ability to advance its data throughput and spectral efficiency that is obtained using OFDM (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing). LTE advanced is the advanced version of LTE systems. LTE advanced offers better coverage, superior stability, and faster performance execution than that of conventional LTE systems.

Get Sample Copy Report of Massive MIMO Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6361

Time Division Duplex (TDD) is a duplex communication link where both uplink and downlink are separated by different time slots within the same frequency band. TDD significantly improves the customer experience and lowers the operational cost. Integration of TDD with Massive MIMO helps to provide spectral flexibility.

Massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna sends 64 transmit and 64 get streams to provide up to five times more system capacity and more coverage. Massive MIMO additionally enhances beamforming. 3D or Full Dimension (FD) beamforming builds hotspot capacity and progresses indoor penetration while giving additional, more extensive coverage that implies operator can transmit the data without any blockage.

Nokia Corporation and Sprint Corporation have jointly proven the benefits of Massive MIMO, with Sprint becoming the first US operator to demonstrate Massive MIMO for TDD-LTE spectrum with 64T64R, for both the downlink and uplink on an existing LTE frequency. Additionally, Nokia Corporation recently launched AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna which lowers the latency, increases the capacity to transfer data and also provides high speed with several Gbps on the path to 5G.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of Massive MIMO are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ZTE (China), Verizon (US), Sprint Corporation (US), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), China Mobile Limited (China), and Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany) and among others

Segmentation.

By technology, the market is segmented into LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G.

By application, the market is segmented into 8T8R, 16T16R & 32T32R, 64T64R, 128T128R & above.

By spectrum, the market is segmented into FDD, TDD, and others (FBMC, OFDM)

Regional Analysis

The global market for massive MIMO is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of massive MIMO market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the massive MIMO market due to rapid advances in technology. Several telecom companies are also investing in the development of massive MIMO in the Asia-Pacific region. One of the major factors that is driving the massive MIMO market in Asia-Pacific is the increasing number of smartphone users resulting in the increased use of the Internet for data sharing. Additionally, various types of applications utilize the Internet as a source of information and communication. Therefore, the adoption of massive MIMO is done to increase the stability of communication, manage the data traffic, and increase transmission and reception speed in the region.

Get Complete Report of Massive MIMO Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/massive-mimo-market-6361

Intended Audience

Raw Material and Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers

Device Manufacturers

Telecom Infrastructure Vendors

Technology Investors

Research Institutes and Organizations

Government and financial institutions

Associations and Regulatory Authorities Related to Plant Maintenance

Telecom Software Solution Providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com