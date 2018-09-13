2018 Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Industry 2018 Global Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

A terrain awareness and warning system (TAWS) is generally an on-board system aimed at preventing unintentional impacts with the ground, termed "controlled flight into terrain" accidents, or CFIT.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The market for the military and defence aircraft is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years.

The global Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) market is expected to grow between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS).

Europe also play important roles in global market.

Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• Honeywell

• L3 Technologies

• Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems

• Universal Avionics Systems

• Avidyne

• Garmin

• Rockwell Collins

• Sandel Avionics

• Genesys Aerosystems

• Aspen Avionics

• Mid-Continent Instrument

Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market Segment by Type, covers

• Class A

• Class B

• Class C

Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Commercial Aircraft

• Civil Airlines

• Chartered Planes

• Civilian/Private Rotorcraft

• Military & Defence Aircraft

• Fighter Planes

• Carrier Planes

• Rotorcraft

• Other Aircraft

