2018 Capnography Device Industry: Market Future, Implementation & Outlook 2023

Capnography is the monitoring of the concentration or partial pressure of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the respiratory gases.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Capnography Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The adoption of capnography procedures is expected to increase in hospitals owing to their enhanced capabilities for calculating patient ventilators measurement, minimally invasive nature and ease-of-usage.The worldwide market for Capnography Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Capnography Device Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Smiths Medical

Dragerwerk

Welch Allyn

Masimo

Philips Healthcare

Medtronic

Nonin Medical

Nihon Kohden

CareFusion

DiaMedica

Capnography Device Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Capnography Device Market Segment by Type, covers

Handheld

Stand-alone

Multiparameter

Capnography Device Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Emergency Medicine

Pain Management

Procedural Sedation

Critical Care



There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Capnography Device Market.

To describe Capnography Device Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; To analyze the top manufacturers of Capnography Device, with sales, revenue, and price of Capnography Device, in 2016 and 2017; To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017; To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Capnography Device, for each region, from 2013 to 2018; To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018; Capnography Device market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023; To describe Capnography Device sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

