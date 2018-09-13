2018-2023: Industrial Packaging Consumption Market Report

Industrial packaging is defined as the secondary or tertiary packaging used for packing products required for industrial purposes. Industrial packaging also involves protection, storage, handling, and transportation of various industrial products within the industry or with other end-user industry.

In terms of material, the plastic material segment accounted for the largest share in this market, in terms of both value and volume, among material types. This is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. In terms of volume, the paperboard segment was the second largest in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Metal

Plastic

Paperboard

Wood

Segmentation by application:

Building & construction

Automotive

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Oil & lubricant

Food & beverages

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Greif

International Paper

Mondi Group

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Aristo Industries

Bulk Handling Australia

RDA Bulk Packaging

Snyder Industries

Mauser Group

Wuxi Sifang Drums Limited Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Industrial Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

