Warning Lites of Southern Illinois becomes the best source for traffic solutions and products

Warning lites of Southern Illinois now has a single source for knowledgeable service and reliable products for traffic controls. Matt Fricke , President and founder of Warning lites of Southern Illinois, has announced the company to be as an authorized sales and service distributor for the traffic control products, which includes:

 High visibility clothing

 Small stop sign

 Traffic barricades

Warning lites of Southern Illinois specializes in complete traffic control solutions, providing a complete range of approved Traffic barricades, Small stop sign, High visibility clothing and control devices. Now, Flex Supply can offer the original AFAD (automated flagger assistance device) as well as NAT’s versatile range of solar-powered portable traffic signals and control systems.

WLSL committed to people

Their approach to production, to marketing, their continuous training… Matt’s leadership and his drive to make his company better for the customer is what sets them apart. We could see that WLSL has the best unit in the field – and now we see that they have the best service support, too!”

Give us a try and let us be your ‘go to’ traffic supply and safety store for all those safety equipment needs including Traffic barricades, Small stop sign and High visibility clothing. We look to continually present to you the best qualify, the most up to date security item advancements and the best pricing in the market. You’ll find a huge supply of products by category including Traffic barricades, Small stop sign, High visibility clothing and school zone supplies. We will likely bring you proficient quality wellbeing items, estimated right and supported by extraordinary client benefit. When you purchase from WLSL you are purchasing from a merchant who approaches all the significant wellbeing supply makers and can value items low. We have the resources to ensure that you get what you want without breaking the budget.

About Warning lites of Southern Illinois

Based on a standard of excellence set in 1973 by Warning Lites of Illinois manager, Mike Fricke, Warning Lites of Southern Illinois was founded in August 2013 by his son Matt Fricke. Founders Matt Fricke and Matt Stukenberg came together to form a company that would serve the Midwest supplying consistently superior traffic control and safety products, all the while putting the main focus of their business on forming new and nurturing existing customer relationships. The founders believe that valuing people and relationships through excellent customer service and products have made and will continue to make Warning Lites of Southern Illinois a proven industry leader in the Midwest. We are here to serve the safety industry, how can we help make you and your team safe today and in the future?

Contact person: Matt Fricke

Email: info@warninglitesil.com

Web: www.warninglitesofsouthernillinois.com

Ph: 618-397-5565

Address: 9441 Lebanon Rd, East St Louis, IL 62203