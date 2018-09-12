Sewa Beats to conduct a session on developing leadership through drumming in the NCSHRM Conference

Sewa Beats, the leading global training and development organization that delivers experiential training to inspire leaders and builds connected teams will conduct a special session at the 2018 North Carolina Society for Human Resource Management (NCSHRM) Conference on Sept 24th at the Pinehurst Resort, NC.

The one-hour session titled “Music as a metaphor for leadership success” will explore critical leadership competencies in the areas of communication, emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and collaboration through drumming. Each participant will be given a djembe that they will learn to use to create music together, gain a renewed sense of the importance of leadership fundamentals and understand what it means to be a leader in today’s HR world.

Speaking about the event, Bill Scheidt, Managing Director of Sewa Beats North America, said, “We are very excited to be conducting a session at NCSHRM conference. Our session is specially designed for members of the HR community and seeks to leverage the universal nature of music to engage and inspire. We use music to explore the world of experiential learning which is crucial for Leadership Development. In the session, we will harness current research in the field of leadership and leverage age-old cultural traditions to foster engagement and create a deeper understanding of the fundamentals of effective leadership.”

The 2018 North Carolina SHRM Annual State Conference will be held at the Pinehurst Resort on September 24-26, 2018. The event is expected to host the largest gathering of human resource professionals in the state, and over 800 attendees are expected to attend the two-day event that will focus on essential HR themes like leadership development, employee engagement, performance, culture, and diversity.

Session Details:

Date and Time: Sept 24th; Monday 4:15-5:15 pm

Name of the Session: Music as a Metaphor for Leadership Success

Presenter: Bill Scheidt, Managing Director of Sewa Beats North America

For more details, visit https://sewabeats.com/event/2018-ncshrm-conference/

About Sewa Beats

Sewa Beats provides high-impact experiential learning that inspires leadership, motivates individuals, and connects teams. Sewa Beats helps organizations realize their full potential and move to a higher level of performance.

Ideal for conferences, keynotes and corporate training, Sewa Beats’ programs leverage the power of music and interactive drumming to address topics such as leadership development, communication, collaboration, diversity, and change management. Sewa Beats has worked in 19 countries in seven different languages, and over 300,000 participants have experienced their program.For more information, visit https://sewabeats.com.

Contact:

Sewa Beats North America

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Email: usa@sewabeats.com

Phone: 1-800-273-1465