Polymer Dispersions Market, the region of Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region internationally led by the huge markets of India and China.

Overview

The Polymer dispersions are water-borne emulsion polymers which are used in different applications such as paints, papers, inks, coatings, adhesives, sealants, and protecting coating. Particle size and presence of solid content are the two main factors that determine the type of polymer dispersion. Film-forming polymer dispersions are mainly utilized to provide security from grease, oil, and different substances. The global Polymer Dispersions Market size was around USD 7.48 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The growth of the Polymer Dispersions market is driven by the factors like the expansion of the leather industry as polymer dispersions are extensively involved in their manufacture. In the future, interior decorating products is an industry that could provide major growth prospects. Enactment of strict environmental regulations on the cutback of high volatile organic compound (VOC) emission is also expected to further drive the growth of the polymer dispersion market in the near future.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography, the market is divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Asia-Pacific together account for around 50% of the global Polymer Dispersions market. In rising markets, like Asia-Pacific and South America, the ornamental & protecting coating application is projected to drive the growth significantly.

The major shareholders leading the global polymer dispersions market include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Synthomer, Polymerics Inc., Solvay Group, Michelman, Vinavil S.p.A., IKERLAT Polymers S.L., and Covestro AG.

The Scope of the report

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along with this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis of prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

