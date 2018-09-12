Medical Videoscopes Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Medical Videoscopes Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Medical Videoscopes Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Medical Videoscopes.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Medical Videoscopes Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Videoscopes Market are Fujifilm Holding Corporation , Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical) , Richard Wolf GMBH , Smith & Nephew PLC , Conmed Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc. and XION GMBH . According to report the global medical videoscopes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical videoscopes is a type of equipment that is used to illuminate the body cavities to obtain internal body images in medical and surgical settings. The real-time images taken by videoscopes are displayed in front of surgeons during the medical examination or surgical procedure to enable them to have a clear idea of the patient’s medical condition.

Medical videoscopes are used across various applications such as endoscopy, gynecology, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, urology, and bronchoscopy. Apart from their diverse applications, the market for medical videoscopes is also gaining impetus from the latest technological advances introduced in endoscopic procedures, which in turn have resulted in several improvisations in videoscopes. Additionally, the rapidly rising geriatric population, which is more vulnerable to gastrointestinal and orthopedic diseases, is also anticipated to accelerate demand from the global medical videoscopes market. However, the high cost of this equipment may hinder several small and mid-sized hospitals from investing in them, subsequently hampering the overall growth of the market.

North America is the largest market for medical videoscopes market, due to increasing number of endoscopy training workshops and several initiatives take by the U.S. and Canada governments are augmenting the growth of the medical videoscopes market. For instance, Given Imaging developed an ingestible camera, named ‘the PillCam Colon’ that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used during colonoscopy procedures.

Asia Pacific region, is developing at a great pace and is considered to be as the most promising market for the growth of medical videoscopes market due to the presence of a large population base, increasing health care expenditure by governments, rising research funding for better treatments of its people, growing awareness related to videoscopes procedures among patients, etc. are contributing to the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing government support to set up modern healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement scenario and various tax benefits would also drive the medical videoscopes market in the coming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global medical videoscopes market covers segments such as, product, application and end-use. On the basis of product the global medical videoscopes market is categorized into videoscopes and visualization systems. On the basis of application the global medical videoscopes market is categorized into gastrointestinal, gynecology, mediastinoscopy, laryngoscopy, urology endoscopy and others. On the basis of end-use the global medical videoscopes market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical videoscopes market such as, Olympus Corporation , Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GMBH & Co.KG , Fujifilm Holding Corporation , Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical) , Richard Wolf GMBH , Smith & Nephew PLC , Conmed Corporation, Welch Allyn, Inc. and XION GMBH .

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical videoscopes market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical videoscopes market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical videoscopes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical videoscopes market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

