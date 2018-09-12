Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market Industry Situations, Demands, Business Strategies

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Non-Surgical Skin Tightening.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market are Cynosure, Inc., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Sciton, Inc., EL.En. S.p.A., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Lutronic Corporation and Lumenis Ltd. According to report the global non-surgical skin tightening market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Non-surgical skin tightening is a process used to stimulate collagen production and stimulate elastin in the deeper layer of the skin that improves the skin tone and texture of the skin. Numerous types of devices such as RF devices, ultrasound devices, and laser-based devices are used for carrying out the process of non-surgical skin tightening. These devices work on shrink tissue which has lost its tone and elasticity and deliver heat to the skin tissue. These devices are used on multiple areas of the body including neck, face, buttock, thighs, arms, and abdomen. Further, the treatment needed can differ depending upon location, individual patient needs, energy source, and devices available.

Growing consciousness about non-surgical skin tightening processes is driving the growth for non-surgical skin tightening the market. Further, dermatologists are endorsing non-surgical treatment for skin tightening instead of surgical process and low cost of these procedures as compared to surgeries are another factor responsible for the growth of non-surgical skin tightening the market. In addition to this, factors such as growing disposable incomes on improving the appearance of an individuals and growing awareness for skin rejuvenation and resurfacing processes are also boosting the market growth. On the other side, strict regulations for aesthetic processes, and high health risk connected with exposure of radiations are projected to hinder the growth of this market. In addition, the development of more efficient, reliable and advanced devices is a key opportunity for growth of the non-surgical skin tightening market.

Among the geographies, North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for non-surgical skin tightening, followed by Europe Asia Pacific is estimated to witness noteworthy growth in the market over upcoming years. Further, the growth in North America is due to the quick development of the market and accessibility of advanced devices for skin tightening and approval for these devices by the FDA are fueling the growth of non-surgical skin tightening the market. Besides, Asia Pacific has projected a noteworthy growth in this market due to increasing number of improvements in health care infrastructure and increasing approval of aesthetic processes.

Segment Covered

The report on global non-surgical skin tightening market covers segments such as, product and end-users. On the basis of product the global non-surgical skin tightening market is categorized into RF devices, ultrasound devices, laser based devices and other devices. On the basis of end-users the global non-surgical skin tightening market is categorized into beauty clinics and dermatology clinics.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global non-surgical skin tightening market such as, Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Sciton, Inc., EL.En. S.p.A., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Lutronic Corporation and Lumenis Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global non-surgical skin tightening market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of non-surgical skin tightening market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the non-surgical skin tightening market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the non-surgical skin tightening market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

