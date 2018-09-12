Fairfax Pool Demolition Contractor Educates On Lawn Care After Pool Removal

Annandale, Virginia (webnewswire) September 11, 2018 – Northern Virginia pool removal contractor at Dirt Connections, recently published a blog post providing homeowners with tips to rejuvenate their lawns after a pool removal. The Fairfax pool demolition contractor explained the problems lawns placed on former pool areas face and how to address them.

Pools are typically placed on sandy, low-nutrient soil. This makes it inhospitable to most types of lawns and plants. In addition, this soil is often firmly compacted after the pool removal is complete, making it difficult for air and water to circulate. Lawns planted on this area can suffer from a lack of nutrients, preventing them from growing into lush, green spaces.

Homeowners can take several measures to promote healthier lawns. First, it is important to determine what kind of plants will be placed on the area and prepare accordingly. Meadow grass and wildflowers thrive in sandy soil, while a traditional lawn will require more preparation before it can be planted on the former pool site. Proper cutting and watering is also crucial. Grass should be cut to different heights depending on the time of year, with clippings left behind to decompose and provide more nutrients. When mowing, be sure to use a sharp blade that will produce clean cuts, as a dull blade can expose grass to disease that enters through the ragged edges. A green lawn depends on proper air and water circulation, which can be difficult to achieve on compacted soil. Dirt Connections recommends punching holes in your lawn once per year to promote better aeration and watering deeply once per week, both of which generate greener and healthier lawns.

For more information or to schedule a pool removal consultation, contact a professional pool removal contractor. Dirt Connections has years of experience in helping homeowners in the Maryland, Virginia, and D.C. areas achieve the backyards of their dreams and provides free estimates for each project. The firm can be contact online at https://www.dirtconnections.com/ or by phone at 703-940-9949. Dirt Connections is headquartered at 11325 Random Hills Road, Suite 360-A211, Fairfax, VA 22030 and serves homeowners within the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. areas.

###