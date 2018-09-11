Tumor Ablation Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 0.86 billion by 2023

The Advancements in Medical science, the Crystal Market Research added a new report Tumor Ablation Market gives an overview of various key elements like Market size and growth rate. This report is made on the basis of analysis and on the basis of key players involved in the market segment.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are AngioDynamics Inc, Galil Medical Inc, SonaCare Medical, Boston Scientific, EDAP TMS S.A, HealthTronics Inc, Medtronic, NeuWave Medical and MISONIX Inc. These industry players have implemented different methodologies to support their position in the market. For example, collaborations, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements are the most well-known activities in this industry.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Tumor Ablation Market was worth USD 0.28 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.86 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.15% during the forecast period. Expanding pervasiveness of cancer is the main consideration contributing for the development of the market. On the basis of the insights published by World Health Organization (WHO), around 13% of the general population suffer from cancer around the world. Furthermore, there is 70.0% ascent in cancer cases expected throughout the following couple of decades. Hence, in excess of 100 cancer composes need tumour ablation in this manner boosting market development over the conjecture time frame. Technological progressions in the field of thermal ablation technologies are expected to fuel market development. The fast ascent in maturing populace is anticipated to increase.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America ruled the general tumor ablation market with more than 32.0% share in 2015. Main factors adding to development of this district incorporate support of the government for quality healthcare, availability of reimbursement, high purchasing power parity, and expanding predominance of growths in the U.S. also, Canada. In expansion, accuracy prescription activity is detailing the custom fitted procedures on exceptional qualities of diseases.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

Radiofrequency tumor ablation technology held considerable share in 2015. Radiofrequency ablation uses of imaging devices and needle electrode probe to pierce through skin. High recurrence currents are gone through electrode for creating heat in order to decimate tumor cells. These electric currents create sound waves; these waves at that point produce warm responding target cell particle. Increasing application of this innovation in solid tumor removal everywhere throughout the body and its specificity contributed its development.

Treatment Outlook and Trend Analysis

Surgical ablation fragment held significant share of 42.1% of every 2015. Expanded pervasiveness of cancers such as liver disease and breast cancer, which require open surgical methods, added to development of surgical procedures. Nonetheless, percutaneous procedures are anticipated to reflect lucrative development over the estimate time frame. Rising interest for minimally invasive surgeries is high-affect rendering factor adding to their development. These methods offer quicker recovery, diminished scarring, and expanded security.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Liver cancer represented biggest shares in 2015. Liver cancer is most common in males as opposed to females, and rising rate of bile duct cancer and also primary liver cancer brought about their dominion. Lung cancer has been expected to develop with the most astounding CAGR amid the conjecture time frame. The prevalence of lung cancer is rising, especially cancer types such as Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC).

Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Microwave ablation

Cryoablation

Radiofrequency ablation

Other ablation technologies

By Treatment:

Surgical tumor ablation

Laparoscopic tumor ablation

Percutaneous tumor ablation

By Application:

Liver cancer

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Other cancers

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

