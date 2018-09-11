PC Based Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2025

ECG (Electrocardiograph) is a technique used for detecting the electrical activity of the heart. The heart beats are recorded by the ECG device and displayed on the monitor or paper in the form of spikes and dips. The ECG is done to check any arrhythmia in the heartbeat, which can be symptoms of heart disease. ECG helps to understand the heart’s electrical activity and slight variation in the heartbeat can be recorded and analyzed for early detection of heart disease. ECG also has applications in the understanding of the proper functioning of heart implanted devices such as pacemakers and for understanding the effect of a particular drug on the body and to check its side-effects different types of ECG devices are used, depending on their application. Pc based electrocardiograph enables access to the patient diagnostic information and improves the accuracy and result efficacy by sending data without redundant work steps, delay, and misidentified patients information. Pc based electrocardiograph comes with the programmable report format in which report can edit and interpret on the screen of PC before printing.

The global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented on the basis of modality, application, and end user.

On the basis of modality type, the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented into:

Standalone

Cloud Base

On the basis of application, the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented into:

Atrial Fibrillation

Bradycardia

Conduction Disorders

Premature Contraction

Tachycardia

Ventricular Fibrillation

Others

On the basis of end user, the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostics Centers

Homecare Settings

Long Term Care Centers

Emergency Medical Services

The global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing demand for advanced cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices, such as PC based electrocardiograph device to monitor and detect the electrical activity of the heart is anticipated to fuel the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and disorders globally include atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, conduction disorders, premature contraction, tachycardia, and ventricular fibrillation is anticipated to boost the demand for the PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) devices and drives the growth for the PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) devices market over a forecast period. The increasing adoption rate of low cost ECG devices and services among lower income groups from the developing regions such as Asia Pacific, is anticipated to propel the demand of the PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) devices and drives the growth of the PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market over long run. Increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure in developed economies and favorable reimbursement policies for treatment of is expected to bolster the growth of the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market.

However, adverse events associated with the use of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices and product recall due to safety concerns, may hamper the demand for devices and restrain the growth of the market over forecast period. The dearth of trained and skilled specialists and professionals to operate, monitor and interpret the activities and signals generated by the PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) devices, may also hinder the growth of the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to technological advancement in the devices and developed medical infrastructure along with the reimbursement facilities. The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) devices and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) devices and developing medical infrastructure in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period due to increasing medical facilities in the region.

Some key companies covered in this report include NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Welch Allyn – A Hill-Rom Inc. Company, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., Biotelemetry, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Biotronik, Inc., Medtronic Plc. and St. Jude Medical, LLC. (Abbott Laboratories). The global PC based electrocardiograph (ECG) market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.