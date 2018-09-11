If you are looking for Finger Pulse Oximeter with current trends then only one name comes in mind that is Santamedical SM- 1100 Finger Pulse Oximeter. Santamedical Pulse Oximeter is very simple and cheap and non- invasive technique to monitor oxygenation. You can place this device on your body parts like on your fingertip or your ear lobe to measure your heart rate and oxygen level. Santamedical SM-1100 Finger Pulse is very useful which surgeries and injecting the anesthesia to know the heart rate and oxygen level of patient.

Santamedical Finger Pulse Oximeter is just like an icing on the cake. It is very affordable and accurate to check pulse rates and blood oxygen saturation levels. It gives the accuracy of 95% while other machines have only 90% alarm settings. It has one button for operating this and has self adjusting finger clamp. It is very helpful for sports person and for pilots to know the accurate oxygen saturation readings. It has so many other features also.

• It very portable and small in size. It is very easy to handle. Its weight is 1.9 oz

• It has bright color OLED display.

• This device is approved by FDA (Food and Drug Administration). It measures accurate and quick pulse rate.

• It is easily rotatable multi directional display. It also shows your results in any direction plus Plesthymograph wave options.

• With this device you get Finger Pulse Oximeter, Neck/Wrist Cord, Case, User Manual and 2-AAA Batteries. It has auto power off feature. Its battery backup is very good.

• It has hanging facility also.

• You can check your pulse rates and blood oxygen saturation levels at home also.

Santamedical Pulse ox is one of the best of Finger Pulse Oximeter with current trends. This device is used in many ways even Pulse Oximeter also used to check our health with conditions such as heart attack, heart failure, anemia, lung cancer and asthma. It is very useful for our elders to check their pulse rates on regular basis. Santamedical has introduced best Finger Pulse Oximeter with current trends.