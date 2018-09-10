New report 2025: Heating Plate Market Research Report by Trending Segment and Growth Rate

10th September, 2018- Heating Plate Market is expected to gain a significant CAGR growth in the upcoming period. A heating plate is a self-induced tabletop appliance having two or more electric heating elements of gas burners. A heating plate can also be used as a stand-alone appliance but more often it is used as an alternative for gas burners used in the kitchen. Heating plate more commonly is known as hot plates and is used in food preparation in cased on small kitchens or outdoor parties. It comes with a flat surface or in more cases, a round surface and can be used for travelling in areas with or without electricity.

Top Key Manufacturers of Heating Plate market are :-

Cole-Parmer

Ecohim

Elektro-mag

FALC

Harry Gestigkeit

Health Care Logistics

IKA

Other

Heating Plate Market by Product Type:

Ceramic Heating Plate

Stainless Steel Heating Plate

Other

Heating Plate Market by Applications:

Chemical Industry

Electronics Industry

Laboratory

Other

Geographical Analysis of Heating Plate Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

From the laboratory point of view, heating plates are normally used for heating glassware or its substances. Some plates come with a magnetic stirrer that enables the heating liquid to be stirred by itself. The heating plates are even used in industrial applications with a size varying from 2 to 300 sq cm. The primary application for heating plates includes manufacture of semiconductors. Driving factors responsible for the growth of heating plates market includes demand from manufacturing and domestic sectors.

Based on segmentation by type, the heating plate market includes single hot plate and double hot plate. Based on segmentation by end-user, the heating plate industry includes households and commercial. Geographically, heating plate market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is also expected to gain a positive CAGR growth in the forthcoming period owing to rise in use of heating plate for convenience and laboratory purpose.

North American market is also expected to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to growing popularity and preference. MEA regions however are expected to gain a moderate CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. The key players in the heating plate market include Labtech, IKA, Harry Gestikeit, CIF, WIGGENS, Selecta, JRY, GDANA, ZKAB, ShupeiLab and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Heating Plate Market Analysis By Regulatory Heating Plate Market Analysis By Service Type Heating Plate Market Analysis By Equipment Type Heating Plate Market Analysis By Service Contract Heating Plate Market Analysis By Service Provider Heating Plate Market Analysis By End-User Heating Plate Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Heating Plate Companies Company Profiles Of The Heating Plate Industry

