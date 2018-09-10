JWB Property Management Helps Landlords Handle Property Maintenance and Vacancies

JWB Property Management takes care of all aspects related to rental property, enabling landlords to increase their revenue and occupancy rates.

[JACKSONVILLE, 09/10/2018] — JWB Property Management manages rental properties to help landlords get higher occupancy and tenant renewal rates. The company caters to landlords experiencing issues with property maintenance and vacancy costs.

Owners receive professional and experienced assistance from the company’s team, enabling them to achieve consistent returns through a management strategy that promotes long-term tenant stays. The company has been able to deliver 98 percent occupancy rate, 70 percent tenant renewals, and an average tenant stay of over three years.

The Process

Working with JWB Property Management begins with a phone consultation. A portfolio manager talks to interested property owners regarding their expectations and why they want to work with a team of property managers. The phone discussion typically lasts for only about 15 minutes.

The discussion moves forward when the objectives of JWB Property Management align with the goals of the client. The portfolio manager also reviews the necessary documentation and fees. The company emphasizes that its property management agreement is transparent and straightforward, which only takes one week to process starting from the day of phone consultation.

Working with JWB

JWB Property Management is hands-on with every client. The property managers enable clients to monitor their portfolio’s monthly income and expenses through a client portal. Clients receive monthly calls from their personal JWB portfolio managers, as well.

The company focuses on providing premium service to achieve a better overall return on investment (ROI) for property managers. JWB Property Management has a team of contractors, which gives owners lower maintenance costs.

About JWB Property Management

JWB Property Management is a property management company that serves rental properties. The company works with more than 550 clients in over 43 states and 13 countries. JWB Property Management has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and the Jacksonville Business Journal.

To know more about the services, visit https://www.jwbpropertymanagement.com today.