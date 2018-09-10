Fiber To The Home (FTTH) Market 2018-2025 : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Demand And Forecast Report

10 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-fiber-to-the-home-ftth-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample
The key players covered in this study
- China Telecom.
- China Mobile Ltd.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- AT&T Inc.
- Vodafone Group plc
- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corporation
- Softbank Group Corp.
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Telefonica S.A.
- America Movil
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Less than 50 Mbps
- 50 to 100 Mbps
- 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps
- 1 Gbps to 10 Gbps
Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-fiber-to-the-home-ftth-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Application, split into
- Internet TV
- VoIP
- Interactive Gaming
- VPN on Broadband
- Virtual Private LAN Service
- Remote Education
- Smart Home Application
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Fiber To The Home (FTTH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Fiber To The Home (FTTH) development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fiber To The Home (FTTH) are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.