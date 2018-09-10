Dhanraj Jewellers unveils ‘THE MOMENTZ’, a new luxury gift showroom in Mumbai.

Dhanraj Jewellers today unveiled its signature new luxury gift showroom ‘The MOMENTZ’ at Bandra.

The new showroom showcased an extensive and exquisite collection of unique silver luxury gifting items like elegant platters, exquisite crystal bowls, beguiling candle stands, magnificent trays, glassware, photo frames and much more to delight their customers.

Mr.Kashish Dhanraj , Director of Dhanraj Jewellers said, “It gives us immense happiness to announce the opening of ‘The Momentz’ store which is a new luxury gift showroom in town and showcase object D’Desire which will appeal to the connoisseur”

Adding to this, Mr.Pratik Dhanraj, Director Dhanraj Jewellers said,”We wish to continue this tradition of serving customers with finest jewellery by reaching to wider customers every day. It is the trust of our beloved customers who have been supporting us through generations that we are now able to open our new venture”

These Extensive collection offers gifting solutions for a host of occasions including weddings, festivals such as Ganpati, Diwali, birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers, house warming and corporate gifting.

About Dhanraj’s Jeweller’s (www.dhanrajjeweller.in ):

Every Day put together celebrated the story. A legacy which can be witnessed though their milestones. Started in the year 1965 in the competitive Zaveri Bazaar with a modest beginning. Dhanraj Jewellers was conceived through a vision driven by passion. Dhanraj Jewellers have three stores in Mumbai; two stores are located in Bandra and one in Mahalaxmi.

A new dimension was established in the form of a manufacturing unit in Zaveri Bazaar. It was a new experience that shaped the future of the brand name.