Uveitis Treatment market grow at 6.5% CAGR by 2024: Research Study

Rising optometric clinical practice is expected to provide an impetus to the growth of the global uveitis treatment market. Growing prevalence of uveitis with the projects on development of biological drugs is expected to fuel the demand for uveitis treatment. In addition, surging prevalence of TB associated intermediate uveitis is further expected to boost the growth of the global uveitis treatment market in the future. Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, enhancing the demand for uveitis treatment.

Global Uveitis Treatment Market Expected to Witness a Healthy Growth

Research Report Insights (RRI), in its research report, has provided a detailed analysis on the global uveitis treatment market for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. RRI estimates that the market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Robust emergence of the immunosuppressive therapies for treating uveitis is expected to create new opportunities for leading market players in the future. Surge in autoimmune disorders is expected to primarily drive the demand for uveitis treatment across the globe. Generic drugs have been witnessing a rise in demand, generating opportunities for new as well as established pharma players. Huge investments have been made by several organisations in research and development activities for eye disorders. This is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

FDA Approved Adalimumab is Capable of Treating Uveitis

There is no doubt 2016 will be remembered as an innovative year for eye care in pharmaceuticals, and the patients, without doubt, will be the recipients of benefits of these innovations. The approval of adalimumab for treatment of uveitis has led eye care providers to expand the therapeutic armamentarium for managing this destructive inflammatory disease. Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. has approved the utilization of adalimumab in June 2016 for treatment of intermediate, non-infectious, and posterior uveitis, and panuveitis. The decision of regulatory approval was based on results of the two three-phase studies. Both of these studies were placebo controlled and double masked, both enrolling adult patients suffering from active & controlled intermediate non-infectious and posterior uveitis, and panuveitis. Investigators found that the treatment failures in patients treated with adalimumab were significantly lower as compared to those receiving placebo.

Ribonucleic Acid Interface Therapeutic Agent Developed for Treating Uveitis

A new treatment is expected to eliminate the complications associated with utilisation of steroid in treatment of uveitis. Researchers from Hokkaido University have utilized a new therapeutic agent- ribonucleic acid interface (RNAi) for prevention of ocular inflammation in mice. This development is expected to offer an alternative for treating inflammatory eye diseases with corticosteroids. Long-term usage of these drugs may result into complications such as hypertension, glaucoma, osteoporosis, and cataracts.

The development of new RNAi therapeutic agent safely blocked the ocular inflammation in mice. This is expected to be a new treatment for diabetic retinopathy and uveitis in humans. Researchers were able to depict activation of the receptor-associated prorenin system (RAPS), involving in pathogenesis of uveitis. Scientists came up with the development of an interference agent, targeting this system, and injected it into the mice’s eyes. Significant improvement in the mouse models of chronic diabetic inflammation and acute uveitis was shown by the agent, without any side effects apparently.

The report profiles key market players and highlights their recent activities supporting market growth.

Allergan, Inc., Novartis AG (ALCON), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., and pSivida Corp. are some of the key players in the global uveitis treatment market.﻿

