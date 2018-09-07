Ultra-thin Glass Market Analysis, Segments, Size and Forecast 2025

Global Ultra-thin Glass Market: Snapshot

Ultra-thin glass finds numerous applications in electronics and semiconductors mainly owing to its extremely low thickness. The thickness of ultra-thin glass ranges from micrometers to few millimeters, which makes it suitable to be used as a carrier for semiconductor processing, PCs, tablets, and CCTV camera devices. Among other applications of ultra-thin glass, semiconductor processing for MEMs, IR cut-off filters for mobile, flat panel digital X-ray detectors, substrates for active matrix flat panel displays, CMOS image sensors, advanced packaging and LEDs, and electrochromatic windows and mirrors are some key applications of ultra-thin glass.

The report appropriately segregates the ultra-thin glass market based on process, application, and region. Between the two key processes, fusion process currently leads the market and is anticipated to continue to lead over the report’s forecast period.

The report which has been prepared using industry-best analytical tools and proven research methodologies provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global ultra-thin glass market. The report examines key segments under each category and their growth behavior in the forthcoming years.

Global Ultra-thin Glass Market: Trends and Opportunities

The exponential growth of the consumer electronics industry has been a boon to the ultra-thin glass market. Currently, ultra-thin glass is commonly used as a thin film liquid crystal display or transistor display in the electronics industry for an array of devices such as computers, televisions, and mobile phones. For instance, the latest flat screen mobile phones with Gorilla Glass screen are made of ultra-thin glass.

Apart from this, ultra-thin glass is used as a substrate in solar and automotive applications. This is mainly ultra-thin glass displays properties of uniform surface flatness, electrical insulation, weather resistance, flexibility, and thermal and chemical stability. Ultra-thin glass provides advantages such as ability to be used for flexible and non-flat formats, provides anti-reflection or electromagnetic interference shielding of final product, and supports low weight designs among others.

