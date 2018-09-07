Machine Vision Market 2017- with Best Scope and Growth on Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2022

Machine Vision Global Market – Overview

Machine Vision or MV can be described as electronic imaging used for the purposes of inspection, process control, and automatic guidance. MV as a term encompasses a large number of technologies, software and hardware products, integrated systems, actions, methods and expertise. In MV applications, computers use imaging technologies to capture images as input for the purposes of extracting and delivering information output. Apart from conventional Industrial Applications, Machine Vision capabilities are used in AR/VR, advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), and Smart Security Systems to achieve advanced digital-imaging capabilities that deliver well in low-light, or no-light, conditions, consume less battery power, all at once, without interfering with human activity. Machine Vision (MV) is gaining a huge traction currently and MV Market is growing with the rapid pace mainly due to the burgeoning demand for image processing attributed to the Miniaturization trend of optical and electronic products or devices.

Accrediting the current market worth of Machine Vision and the levels it’s going to hike up; The Market Research Future recently published a brilliant Study report putting out the detailed market prognosis of Machine Vision. According to which, Machine Vision Market is growing with the rapid pace and estimated accrue up to USD 15.46 Billion posting a striking CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period 2017-2022.

Machine Vision systems are expected to be deployed increasingly in the Smart City Projects’ in the Intelligent Traffic Management System, Monitoring System and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) for security purposes. Intelligent Transportation Management Systems including advanced vision technologies and connected vehicle technologies, with higher accuracy will control accidents.

MV Systems applications in areas are driving a robust growth for Hyperspectral cameras that allows combining of spectroscopy with digital imaging. The military surveillance sector accounts for the largest market share of Hyperspectral imaging. Hyperspectral imaging is hugely adopted in Mining & Mineralogy, Environment Testing sector and in various medical procedures and diagnostics. On the other hand, high cost of hyperspectral cameras coupled with the relative complexity of analyzing and processing imaging data is anticipated to present challenges to the Machine Vision market growth

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Machine Vision Market are – Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Vitronic GmbH (Germany), Perceptron, Inc. (U.S.), Microscan Systems (U.S.), Basler AG (Germany.), National Instruments (U.S.), Optotune AG (Switzerland), USS Vision (U.S.), ViDi Systems SA (Switzerland), Keyence (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan) among others.

Machine Vision Global Market – Segments

The Machine Vision Market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Type : Comprises 1D Machine, 2D Machine Vision, and 3D Machine Vision.

: Comprises 1D Machine, 2D Machine Vision, and 3D Machine Vision. Segmentation By Application : Comprises Inspection, Gauging, Guidance, Identification, and other.

: Comprises Inspection, Gauging, Guidance, Identification, and other. Segmentation By Component : Comprises Hardware (ASMV, Cameras, Sensors, Illuminations, Processors and other) and Software.

: Comprises Hardware (ASMV, Cameras, Sensors, Illuminations, Processors and other) and Software. Segmentation By End Users : Comprises Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, and other.

: Comprises Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, and other. Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

Machine Vision Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas year on year and advancement in technology and integration is driving the market on global scale. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the global market with more than 30% of market share followed by Europe which stands as second biggest market due to the heavy demand from automotive and healthcare industry. North America stands as third biggest market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET DYNAMICS

1.1 Market Drivers 10

1.1.1 Increasing Miniaturization Of Products 10

1.1.2 Need For Quality Inspection 11

1.1.3 Increasing Standardization 11

1.2 Market Restraints 11

1.2.1 Complexity In Integrating Machine Vision Systems 11

1.3 Market Opportunity 12

1.3.1 Trend Towards Automation 12

1.4 Market Challenges 12

1.4.1 Lack Of Awareness 12

1.5 Supply Chain Analysis 13

1.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14

2 GLOBAL MACHINE VISION MARKET, BY TYPE

2.1 Introduction 16

2.2 1D Machine 18

2.3 2D Machine Vision 20

2.4 3D Machine Vision 22

3 Global Machine Vision Market, By Application

3.1 Introduction 24

3.2 Inspection 25

3.3 Gauging 27

3.4 Guidance 28

3.5 Identification 30

3.6 Others 31

4 Global Machine Vision Market, By Components

4.1 Introduction 33

4.2 Hardware 34

4.2.1 ASMV 36

4.2.2 Cameras 38

4.2.3 Sensors 39

4.2.4 Illuminations 40

4.2.5 Processors 41

4.2.6 Others 42

4.3 Software 43

Continued…

