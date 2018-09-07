Kaposi Sarcoma Market : Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

The global market for Kaposi sarcoma is highly consolidated in nature with two players holding a massive share of the market, states a new market intelligence study that’s has been recently published by Transparency Market Research. In 2015, the two leading players, namely Merck & Co. Inc. and Johnson & Johnson held a share of around 50% of the global market and is projected to remain in the similar situation in the next few years. The rising research and development activities in this field and the technological advancements are some of the major factors that are anticipated to enhance the growth of the global Kaposi sarcoma market in the coming few years. In addition to this, the increasing mergers and acquisitions and strategic collaboration is further anticipated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

According to the market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research, in 2015, the global market for Kaposi sarcoma was worth US$118.5 mn and is anticipated to reach a value of US$143.2 mn by the end of 2024. The market is predicted to register a steady 2.20% CAGR between 2016 and 2024.

Presence of Leading Players to Drive North America Kaposi Sarcoma Market

The global market for Kaposi sarcoma has been categorized on the basis of geography into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America led the global market in the last few years and is likely to remain in the similar position in the coming few years. The presence of a large number of leading players and the increasing costs of drugs are some of the major factors that are estimated to enhance the growth of the North America market in the next few years. In addition to this, the easy availability of advanced drugs and the technologically advanced healthcare are some of the other factors that are predicted to enhance the growth of the market in the near future. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is estimated to witness a healthy growth in the near future.

The global Kaposi sarcoma market has been categorized on the basis of treatments into chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and antiretroviral therapy. Among these, the antiretroviral therapy segment is expected to account for a major share of the overall market in the next few years. The rising incidence rate of AIDS-associated Kaposi sarcoma is one of the key factors predicted to enhance the growth of the market in the coming few years. Furthermore, the rising preference for this treatment and the high cost of treatment are some of the other factors that are predicted to enhance the growth of this segment in the next few years.

Rising Cases of Cancer to Encourage Growth of Kaposi Sarcoma Market

The increasing procedures for organ transplants and the rising incidence of cancer are the key factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global Kaposi sarcoma market in the next few years. Furthermore, the rising cases of HIV/AIDS related to Kaposi sarcoma is another key factor, which is likely to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition to this, the technological advancements in the healthcare sector and the introduction of new drugs for Kaposi sarcoma are projected to enhance the growth of the Kaposi sarcoma market in the next few years.

