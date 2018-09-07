Encryption Software Market is Expected to Reach USD 17.13 billion with27.39% by the End of 2023

Crystal Market Research offers a latest published report on “Encryption Software Market– 2014-2023” covers the present scenario and the growth prospects. The report delivers a comprehensive research based study of the market along with the market share, forecast data, in-depth analysis, and detailed overview global market.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Sophos, Microsoft, Check Point Software Technologies, Dell EMC, McAfee, Bloombase, IBM, Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited and Cisco Systems. These players offer data protection solutions for the Small and Medium Businesses (SBMs) and enterprises. Moreover, the organizations additionally center on the improvement of imaginative strategies identified with the propelled cryptography to give strong information security.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The Encryption Software Market was worth USD 1.94 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 17.13 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.39% during the forecast period. Currently, encryption programming is used in a variety of settings including retail, defence, retail, education, enterprises, and industrial automation. Software enterprises over the globe are quickly adopting encryption software to enhance information security and upgrade business capability. Brand reputation, regulatory compliance, and data privacy concerns are anticipated to be the power factors actuating associations to exploit encryption software solutions.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia Pacific represented over USD 500.0 million in 2015, which is evaluated to increment over the conjecture years attributed to the absence of storage infrastructure urging the associations to store information on the cloud. This raises the danger of information data thefts and loss, heightening the market request. Moreover, the developing entrance of BYOD, IoT and cloud services has induced the business demand.

Deployment Outlook and Trend Analysis

The on-premise section rose as a predominant organization fragment, representing over 60.0% of the general income in 2015. Nonetheless, the cloud-based portion is anticipated to develop significantly over the conjecture time frame. This can be ascribed to the continuous opening up of the market for next-generation apparatuses to plug information spills against a setting of mega trends including virtualization, Internet of Things (IoT), and consumerization of big business IT.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The cloud solutions portion is anticipated to witness development at a significant CAGR in the following years. Data storage is one of the significant assets for a few businesses including retail, banking & financial, and others to move to the cloud. This is attributable to the adaptability it offers as far as versatility and usage approach. Nonetheless, the adoption of cloud calls for the protection of crucial data.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

The BFSI portion represented a sizeable share of the market in 2015 and is foreseen to witness development at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Banks generally use strategies including email, DVDs, and others for transferring data, which represent a high danger of information breach, thereby boosting the development openings in the business.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Application:

File/Folder Encryption

Web Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Disk Encryption

Database Encryption

Network Traffic Encryption

Others

By End User:

Healthcare

Government & Public Administration

Defense & Aerospace

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

