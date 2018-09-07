Digital Marketers India Launched Virtual Assistant Service for Individual Consultants

Digital Marketers India is an Indian digital marketing company that has been benefiting its customers with expert digital marketing services. The company also offers other services to benefit its customers such as content writing, landing page development, graphics designing, etc. Recently, a representative of the company added one more service in their offering called the best virtual assistant services.

The company has announced to offer the virtual assistant (VA) services to its domestic and international customers. The service is available under flexible ‘Hire Virtual Assistant’ models. As per the shared details this service is specifically designed and launched for the individual consultants.

The Director of the company, Ms. Ashvini Vyas, shared more details about this launched service, “The consultants always deal with a lot of tasks. Many of them can’t afford to hire an on-premises assistant because they work from home or co-working space. Also, it is tough for them to bear the expenses of providing required working infrastructure to the in-house assistant. Due to all these limitations, they end up doing everything on their own and find themselves juggling between a lot of activities. To help these consultants in a way that our expert VAs can take care of their back office and record keeping tasks and keep them free to take care of high priority tasks that need their expertise, we have launched the best virtual assistant services.”

She further added, “Our virtual assistants are well experienced and trained. Also, they are tech-savvy. Thus, they can take care of a lot of different tasks such as,

• CRM lead management

• Helpdesk ticket management

• Live chat handling

• Filtering Emails

• Voicemail filtering and transcription

• Documentation

• PowerPoint presentation

• Lead management

• Follow-ups

• Invoice generation

• Reporting

• Data mining

• Data entry

• Prospecting

• And more

As you can see the hired virtual assistant can take care of almost all back office tasks, it will keep things and records well organized. At the same time, it will give all required support to the consultant, so he / she can keep on moving in the forward direction. Our VA services will save a lot of time of the consultants and keep them up-to-date. This will help them in increasing their business significantly.”

According to the shared details, the launched virtual assistant services are available at affordable hourly rates. Also, the consultants can use the pay-as-you-go model. It means there are no fixed contracts for the minimum commitments. They can use as many or less hours as they want. Also, they can stop and restart the virtual assistant services, as and when needed. The team of the virtual assistants of the Digital Marketers India has experience working with the consultants of diversified industry verticals such as, Real Estate, IT, Mortgage, eCommerce, Marketing, Software Development, Keynote Speaker and Coach, etc.

The representative of the company advised people to visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/hire-virtual-assistant/ to explore more details about the launched ‘Hire Virtual Assistant’ services.