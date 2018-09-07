Blended Fiber Market shares and strategies of key players 2025

Blended fiber is manufactured by blending or mixing two or more different kinds of fiber to create a new fiber having unique properties. Blended fabrics are manufactured to cater to particular applications that require specific properties. Various kinds of blended fiber can be prepared with different properties for varied applications.

Based on raw materials used for making blended fiber, the blended fiber market can be categorized into polyester and cotton, wool and polyester, linen and silk, spandex and cotton, cotton, polyester and viscose, etc. Polyester and cotton are the commonly consumed form of blended fiber. This particular blend of fiber possesses the properties of both natural and synthetic fibers. Natural fibers can be easily separated and blended with other fibers, however, synthetic fibers require a lot of processing to be separated and blended.

Cotton is soft, light, breathable, and comfortable for wearing, whereas, polyester is strong and slightly heavy. Cotton shrinks and wrinkles when washed, while polyester is resistant to wrinkles and shrinkage. Cotton also tends to lose color on washing while, whereas, polyester does not. Blending of these two fibers can create a material that is comfortable for wearing, resistant to shrinkage and wrinkles, and holds up the color and shape. This is why, blended cotton and polyster fiber has been in demand globally. Spandex and cotton and wool and polyester are the next major type of blended fiber used for various applications.

Blended fiber of spandex and cotton is used for manufacturing of skinny jeans as the fiber contains a natural mix of stretchy and lightness. As the demand for skinny jeans is projected to increase, so for blended fiber of spandex and cotton. Wool and polyester blend of fibers is used in winter coats and jerseys. These fibers are strong, breathable, hold up shape, and keep the body warm when worn. The blend of linen and silk fiber is used for making of curtains and other similar materials. There are several other blends of fibers in the market for different applications.

