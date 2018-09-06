Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of USD 12.20 billion by 2023

Crystal Market Research details out informative data related to the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Product and Surgery- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023 which anticipated to garner major market share. This Research Report provides the newest realistic data useful for future worldwide business trend.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2015, North America ruled the market attributable to the expanding rate of neural issue and medical coverage scope in the area. In 2015, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) expressed that 1 of 6 American was provided a Health Insurance Market place Plan and the general population who had selected the commercial centre arrangement, 87% of received monetary support.

Competitive Outlook

The leading players in the market are Integra Life Sciences, St. Jude Medical, Cyberonics Inc, AxoGen Inc, Baxter International, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Polyganics B.V and Boston Scientific. The business benefactors have a wide product portfolio for neurological disorders. Additionally, there are innovative new items and treatments to enhance the treatment productivity and additionally tolerant comfort.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was worth USD 4.13 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.20 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.78% during the forecast period. The variables that add to the market development are the high rate of neurological disorders, a fluctuated product pipeline credited to the existence of key market players, and the enhanced treatment productivity for neurological scatters. Furthermore, the developing applications and treatments in treating the enthusiastically developing CNS issue, for example, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, are further anticipated that would drive the market development over the figure time frame.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market – Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The product portion for nerve repair and regeneration market is extensively characterized into biomaterials and neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices. The last section is further sub-portioned into Deep Brain Stimulation Devices (DBS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices (VNS), Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices (SCS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices (SNS), Gastric Electric Stimulation Devices (GES).The spinal cord stimulation fragment was one of the biggest with a share of the overall industry of more than 50% in 2015.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Biomaterial

Neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices

Deep brain stimulation devices

Sacral nerve stimulation devices

Vagus nerve stimulation devices

Spinal cord stimulation devices

Gastric electric stimulation devices

By Surgery:

Nerve grafting

Neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries

Stem cell therapy

Direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market – Surgery Outlook and Trend Analysis

The surgery section comprises of nerve grafting, direct nerve repair or neurorrhaphy, neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgery, and stem cell therapy. The stem cell therapy is one of the quickest developing application fragments.

Major Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Emerging Markets to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Product

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Product (2014-2017)

4.2.1. Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Sales and Sales Share By Product (2014-2017)

4.2.2. Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Revenue and Revenue Share By Product (2014-2017)

4.3. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product , 2014-2023

4.4. Biomaterial

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

4.5. Neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices

4.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2014-2023($Million)

4.5.2. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.5.3. Deep brain stimulation devices

4.5.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.5.4. Sacral nerve stimulation devices

4.5.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.5.5. Vagus nerve stimulation devices

4.5.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.5.6. Spinal cord stimulation devices

4.5.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.5.7. Gastric electric stimulation devices

4.5.7.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion

5. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Surgery

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Sales, Revenue and Market Share By Surgery (2014-2017)

5.2.1. Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Sales and Sales Share By Surgery (2014-2017)

5.2.2. Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Revenue and Revenue Share By Surgery (2014-2017)

5.3. The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Assessment and Forecast, By Surgery , 2014-2023

5.4. Nerve grafting

5.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.5. Neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries

5.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.6. Stem cell therapy

5.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

5.7. Direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy

5.7.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

