Market Share by Manufacturers, by Regions and by Application Of Application Testing Services Industry

This report focuses on the global Application Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Application testing services is a comprehensive term used to capture all types of verification and validation services for the purposes of supporting quality control and quality assurance (QA) of clients' applications.
In 2017, the global Application Testing Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Wipro
- Cognizant
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Accenture
- Capgemini
- IBM
- Infosys
- DXC Technology
- Deloitte
- Qualitest
- Tech Mahindra
- SQS
- Cigniti
- Xoriant Corporation
- Planit Testing
- NTT Data
- SoftSol
Application Testing Services Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Onshore Delivery Model
- Offshore Delivery Model
- Nearshore Delivery Model
- Onsite Delivery Model
- Others
Application Testing Services Market segment by Application, split into
- Telecom & IT
- BFSI
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Government & Public Sector
- Manufacturing
- Logistics & Transportation
- Others
Application Testing Services Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Application Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Application Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
