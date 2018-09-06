Germany E-Cigarette Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

Healthy Competition and Significant Innovation to Drive the Germany E-Cigarette Market in the Midst of New Regulations– 6Wresearch

Since the advent of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in Germany, it has not been well accepted amongst the consumers over the past few years. The country has always witnessed strong prevalence of negative behavior towards e-cigarettes among key stakeholders in the country. However, with growing product awareness and decline in the number of smoking cessation products, gradually e-cigarettes are gaining popularity in the country.

While the sale of combustible tobacco products have declined in the midst of challenging economic conditions, dropping by 7.7% in 2016 as compared to 2015, there has been a noteworthy development for Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) in the German market. Presently, number of e-cigarette users have crossed the mark of 1.5 million with adult population representing the largest segment for these devices.

According to 6Wresearch, Germany e-cigarette market is poised to reach $852 million by 2023. With e-cigarette regulations gradually falling in place, market consolidation with more emphasis on quality & flavors and significant changes in product portfolio is expected in the near-future. Though, negative sentiments have surfaced up in regards to the new regulations, however, a positive trend is expected during the forecast period attributed to certain key factors such as healthy competition and significant innovation in e-cigarette devices. Market players are likely to remain at the forefront of educating the end-users in regards to e-cigarettes. Additionally, involvement of leading tobacco companies in these systems are likely to remain high with substantial investments in research and development.

According to Prijo Samuel, Assistant Research Manager, Research and Consulting, 6Wresearch, “Modular e-cigarette devices were the most popular type in the German market. With initially being introduced as niche products, these devices, in the recent years, have gained substantial traction as the mainstream devices among the consumers. Increasing customization with variable and controllable power options and personalized mixtures have allowed these devices to emerge as the most preferred choice among the end users.”

“Additionally, latest advancements in modular e-cigarette devices attracted leading tobacco brands to invest in these devices, which in turn, would further drive the growth of the market over the coming years,” Samuel further added.

According to Rishi Malhotra, Research Analyst, 6Wresearch, “With adult population in Germany hovering around 54.5% of country’s overall population of 81.5 million, number of adult users for e-cigarettes accounted for 1.5% of the total adult smoking population in Germany. Between the age group of 40-60 was labeled as the most attractive segment for e-cigarette manufacturers in the country amounting for a substantial proportion of their e-cigarette revenues.”

“Moreover, a shift in consumer preference has been witnessed attributed to growing health awareness, rapid expansion of e-cigarettes have been primarily underpinned by tax hikes on combustible tobacco products, advent of third generation e-cigarette devices, growing popularity of vape shops in the country and significant decline in the number of smoking cessation products such as dry snuff and chewing tobacco,” Rishi further added.

Key contributing vendors in Germany e-cigarette market include British American Tobacco (Germany) GmbH, Joyetech Deutschland GmbH, NJOY, Inc., Philip Morris GmbH, Red Kiwi GmbH, Shenzhen Innokin Technology Co., Ltd., Smok Technology Co. Ltd., and SNOKE GmbH & Co. KG.

“Germany E-Cigarette Market (2017-2023)” provides in-depth analysis with 25 figures covered in more than 70 pages. The report estimates and forecast the overall Germany e-cigarette market by device type and demography. The report also offer insights on competitive landscape, player’s market revenue share, market trends, market drivers and restraints.

Description And For Purchase Options Visit: https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/germany-e-cigarette-market-2017-2023-hookah-vaporizer-forecast-by-device-type-disposable-rechargeable-modular-demography-competitive-landscape.html

