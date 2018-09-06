Back-to-School 2018 Season with Personalized Products

Order a mug, a T-shirt, or a Photobook at Dubaiprint.com and get a 10% discount.

Today, Dubaiprint.com announces a back-to-school campaign to celebrate the beginning of a new academic year. All customers can get a 10% off any ready-made or personalized mugs, T-shirts or photo books they order. Enter a voucher code BACKTOSCHOOL from August 31 till September 15 and get a special discount on the most popular items. Start the semester on the right foot with Dubaiprint.com.

“It is an exciting time for all students. Many of them will start school, or go to the university for the first time! It is an important milestone. They are going to remember it for years to come,” said a Marketing Manager at Dubaiprint.com. “We decided to make a special offer to help them preserve the memory of this important period of their life. The useful gift that they can order using the discount code will accompany them throughout their journey.”

Dubaiprint.com cares about what is happening in the lives of their customers, and the beginning of a study year is no exception. We know it is an exciting time for many students, their families, professionals, teachers, and professors. The company wants all the people preparing for the new season at work, school, and university to start the year feeling more productive and inspired.

For that reason, we decided to launch a back-to-school campaign, that would make shopping for a new academic year even more enjoyable. Dubainprint.com offers 10% off the most in demands items of the season – personalized and pre-made mugs, T-shirts, and photo books. What can you get while the offer is on?

Create a personalized mug or order one of the 27 ready-made designs. Treat yourself or surprise your loved ones with the present that will raise their mood every time they use at it.

Design your T-shirt with an image that will showcase your unique personality and style. Let everyone know what you are passionate about.

Personalize a photo book with images that remind you of the warm memories you have made with your friends and family. Let it make you feel inspired for a new back-to-school season!

How to use the voucher code: a quick and simple guide

To use the offer, personalize mugs, a T-shirts, or a photo books with photos, quotes, and images you want. Select the dimension and set other criteria according to your needs. After you have the design, use a voucher code BACKTOSCHOOL, and make an order. Then wait for your purchase to arrive and enjoy!

Visit https://www.dubaiprint.com/blog/back-to-school-2018 for details

About company

Dubaiprint.com is the first printing platform in the Middle East that allows you to create personalized designs of all kinds of products for personal or corporate use. The company offers a wide variety of printing services and executes all the orders with a commitment to quality. The leading printing platform of the region wants to make a positive addition to the life of their customers. In 2016 Dubaiprint.com has opened its first premium printing lounge at Dubai Design District (d3) to help its users place orders in real time.