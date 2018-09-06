Axis Mutual Fund launches new brand campaign ‘The Responsible Mutual Fund’

Axis Mutual Fund, one of India’s premier asset management companies has launched a new brand campaign – The Responsible Mutual Fund.

The key Insight gathered was, investors know that mutual funds over longer term tend to give superior returns, compared to traditional instruments. Though investors are ready to experiment and invest in mutual funds, they are a little fearful. Investors in general are risk averse when it comes to money while being adventurous with many other things in life. In such instances, people need assurances not of high returns, but that of care and concern for the hard-earned money that is invested.

With this insight, the repositioning of Axis Mutual Fund to ‘The Responsible Mutual Fund’ is thus an important milestone in the journey of the brand. The new campaign marks the evolution of Axis Mutual Fund brand by playing the role of a credible and responsible asset management company which understands that the investors need comfort and confidence from the fund house that their hard earned money is in safe hands and would managed with utmost care and concern.

The film portrays how Bijoy da, an experienced jungle tourist guide accompanying a family entering the wild which is fraught with risks all around owing to the possible presence of man eater tigers around who have a tendency to attack from the behind, is aware of inherent pitfalls and perils while having joyful ride in the forests. Bijoy da knows how this risk is to be managed as we see each family member donning human masks at the backside (given by Bijoy da), as he knows the tigers don’t attack looking into the eyes and hence the possibility of tigers attacking is nullified. An experienced fund house in Axis Mutual Fund too, like Bijoy da, is fully equipped to understand the risks and manage them.

Through this brand campaign, Axis Mutual Fund has reinforced that even amidst market uncertainty and volatility, how the fund house is equipped to adopt appropriate investment strategies to protect investor interests of first safe-guarding capital, and also growing their hard-earned money with utmost care and concern.

Explaining the rationale for the brand campaign, Mr Chandresh Nigam – MD & CEO, Axis Mutual Fund said, “The campaign features our brand philosophy, ‘To provide quality financial and investment solutions which help customers feel financially secure and feel confident of a brighter and prosperous future. With retail money pouring in the last few years, and expectations of high returns running wild, it was important to communicate our differentiated brand positioning of being The Responsible Fund House. Suffice to say, we have always followed an investment philosophy that puts a strong emphasis on risk management over fancy promises of unreal returns.’’

Axis Mutual Fund with its tight product portfolio has always adhered to its investment philosophy emphasising on risk management, and following an institutionalised process on investment strategy, rather than leaving investment decisions at the discretion of individual fund managers.

The Responsible Fund House brand campaign has precisely captured the key message of how Axis Mutual Fund with its demonstrated expertise, is equipped to manage investments with responsibility.

View Campaign:

Master 45 secs:

Axis MF #The Responsible Mutual Fund: https://youtu.be/8uJ3vB1i9RM

Credits:

Client: Axis Mutual Fund

Creative Agency: The Womb

Creative directors: Suyash Khabya

Writer: Suyash Khabya

Production House: Chrome Pictures

Director: Amit Sharma

Producer: Poonam Sharma

Media agency: Dentsu (Dx Cubic)