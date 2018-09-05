Wireless Healthcare Asset Management Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2023

Competitive Outlook

The major players in the market are Ekahau, ASAP Systems, IBM, Camcode, CenTrak, GE Healthcare, Motorola Solutions, Stanley Healthcare, Verizon Communications, AiRISTA Flow Inc, Cisco Systems and Awarepoint Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The U.S is both the biggest wireless healthcare asset management market and its quickest developing as a result of countless RFID and RTLS suppliers and solid healthcare foundation in the nation. Asia-Pacific will turn into a vital future market in view of rising awareness and more prominent open and private healthcare ventures.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

The usage of wireless healthcare asset management systems has been developing attributable to the approach of patterns, for example, digitization and automation of various processes and Internet of Things. These progressions can help in decreasing the loss of costly healing facility gear, which can prompt high capital losses. The employment of discrete staff vital for the checking and monitoring can likewise be averted, which could demonstrate as an additional cost for hospital. The usage of such technology expands the adoption of devices, which can decrease the measure of time spend for sorting and organizing required equipment to maintain a strategic distance from wastage of time.

Drivers and Restraints

There are numerous aspects in charge of the long term development of the wireless healthcare asset management market. At first, there were worries among healthcare experts that wireless systems would meddle with hospital systems like telemetry which is urgent for estimating a patient’s indispensable signs. These issues have been to a great extent dealt with by more up to date frameworks which use diverse wireless frequencies. Another driver is the decreased fears of the industry as well as patients about wireless technologies. Due to top notch research the radio frequencies that are used in wireless technologies has enhanced significantly. The medical staffs as well as the patients have been progressively reliant on wireless technology. However, high costs of these devices are one of the major restraints in the market.

Market Segmentation

The Wireless Healthcare Asset Management Market is segmented on the basis of product and technology. Based on product the market is segmented into Wearable Tags, Asset Tags, and Wireless Sensors out of which the asset tags segment is foreseen to dominate the market over the forecast period as they are used to keep track of every item in the inventory and avoid loss of assets. Based on application the market is segmented into Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee.

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

