Medical Aesthetic Devices Market is Expected to Increase to USD 16 billion by 2025

The Medical Aesthetic Devices Market report offers a comprehensive study of the current scenario of the market coupled with market dynamics includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with the Market Analyze and identify major trends and segments with respect to regional and countries published by Crystal Market Research

Competitive Outlook

Some of the major players in medical aesthetic devices market are Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Solta Medical, Inc., Allergan, Inc., Galderma S.A., Merz Aesthetics, and Mentor Corporation.

Market Trend Outlook Analysis

Medical aesthetic devices market is estimated to be around$16 billion by 2025. This growth can be attributed to number of factors such asincreasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rise in geriatric population, and increasing demand for aesthetic procedures among male population. Furthermore, rise in number of consumers as well as medical aesthetic treatment providers is expected to drive the global market. However, strict regulations related to aesthetic procedures and social stigmais expected to slow down the market growth.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America dominated the global market in 2016, owing to increase in obese population andincreasing demand for aestheticprocedures among male population. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period, due to rising consumer interest in aesthetic procedures and rise in disposable income of people.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis – Medical Aesthetic Devices Market

Based on application, body and extremities segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to rise in obese population base, rising disposable income of the people and advancements in surgical techniques are expected to drive the market. Head and face segment is projected to grow at favorable CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness about head and face aesthetic procedurescoupled with extensive advertisement of cosmetic treatments.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Devices

Aesthetic Lasers

Ablative Lasers

Non-ablative Lasers

Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Devices

Liposuction Devices

Skin Tightening Devices

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Aesthetic Implants

Dental Implants

Root from Dental Implants

Plate from Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Saline Filled

Silicone Gel Filled

Facial Implants

Other Implants

By Application:

Surgical

Face and Head

Brow Lift

Ear Surgery

Eyelid Surgery

Facelift

Facial Bone Contouring

Facial Fat Grafting

Neck Lift

Hair Transplantation

Rhinoplasty

Breast

Breast Augmentation

Breast Lift

Body and Extremities

Abdominoplasty

Buttock Augmentation

Buttock Lift

Liposuction

Lower Body Lift

Penile Enlargement

Thigh Lift

Upper Arm Lift

Upper Body Lift

Labiaplasty

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Non-Surgical

By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Medical Spas & Beauty Centers

By Region

North America – U.S, Canada, Mexico

Europe – Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Offer Growth Opportunities:

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Medical spas and beauty centers market will witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to number of factors such as increasing number of medical spacenters across the globe, availability of skilled professionals to perform cosmetic procedures, and rise in desire for aesthetic looks in developing countries.

