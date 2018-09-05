Make your Trip Comfortable and Enjoyable By Booking Your Stay at Vino Inn & Suites

The given press release is about a grand hotel which gives outstanding facility to the travellers.

In California, Atascadero is one of the most famous and beautiful cities where travellers and holidaymakers come from different parts of the world. This wonderful city offers lot of recreational activities including, biking, hiking, golfing, kitesurfing, windsurfing, skating, skiing, fishing, etc. If you are looking for a place where you can spend quality time with your dear ones, then this beautiful city would surely be the best place for you. Some of the most famous tourist attractions of this area Charles Paddock Zoo, Grey Wolf Cellars, Atascadero Lake Park, Atascadero Historical Museum, Dark Star Cellars and lots more

However, if you truly want to make your trip delightful and memorable, then you should book the best accommodation in or near the city. Presently, there is no deficiency of lodgings in the city that give great staying facilities and services to the travelers. Vino Inn & Suites is one highly reputed and famous hotel near pacific coast Highway area which has been offering ultimate hospitality experience to all the tourists and local visitors for many years. They have an array range of smoking and non-smoking fully equipped rooms that you can book without overdoing your pocket. The great thing is all the rooms are fitted with great facilities like internet, refrigerator, microwave, cable television, heather, coffee maker, extremely comfortable beds, desk and chairs and many more. Aside from this, they provide delicious free continental breakfast, local calls and high speed internet access facility to all their guests.

Some other premium guest services includes daily housekeeping, coin laundry, free parking for registered customers, restaurants and bars in walking distance, easy and secure online room booking and many more. The great thing is that they have a big team of well-bred and highly experienced staff members who serve all the guests and visitors with great care and friendliness. They will certainly make you feel comfortable, happy, pampered and welcomed. Unlike many other accommodation and lodging providers near El Camino Real, they do not charge high for their exceptional hospitality services, and therefore you can consider them for your staying needs without having any hassle in your mind. Beside if you have any query or question regarding their rooms and hospitality services, then you can approach them either via mail or over the phone anytime. For reservation, explore their official website today!

Contact Information –

Vino Inn & Suites

6895 The Camino Real Atascadero

California – 93422

Phone – +1 805 466 2231

Website – http://www.atascaderovinoinn.com/