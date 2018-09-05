Introduction Of Seamless Steel Pipe For Petroleum Cracking

1. Structural seamless pipe (GB/T8162-2008) is a seamless steel pipe for general structural and mechanical structures.

2. Seamless steel pipe for fluid transportation (GB/T8163-2008) is a general seamless steel pipe for conveying water, oil, gas and other fluids, and can replace spiral submerged arc welded pipe for pressurized fluid transportation.

3. Seamless steel pipe for low and medium pressure boilers (GB3087-2008) is a high quality carbon structural steel for the manufacture of superheated steam pipes, boiling water pipes and locomotive boiler superheated steam pipes and arch bricks for various structures. Rolled and cold drawn (rolled) seamless steel tubes.

4. Seamless steel pipe for high-pressure boiler (GB5310-2008) is a high-quality carbon steel, alloy steel and stainless steel heat-resistant steel seamless pipe for the heating surface of water tube boilers for high pressure and above.

5. High-pressure seamless steel pipe for chemical fertilizer equipment (GB6479-2000) is a high-quality carbon structural steel and alloy steel seamless steel pipe suitable for chemical equipment and pipelines with working temperature of -40~400 °C and working pressure of 10~30Ma.

6. Seamless steel pipe for petroleum cracking (GB9948-2006) is a seamless pipe for furnace tubes, heat exchangers and pipes suitable for petroleum refineries.

7. Geological drilling steel pipe (YB235-70) is a steel pipe used for geological drilling by the geological department. It can be divided into drill pipe, drill collar, core pipe, casing and sedimentation pipe according to the application.

8. Seamless core steel pipe for diamond core drilling (GB3423-82) is a seamless steel pipe for drill pipe, core rod and casing used for diamond core drilling.

9. Oil Drilling Pipe (YB528-65) is a seamless steel pipe used for thickening or external thickening at both ends of oil drilling. There are two kinds of steel pipe and no wire, the wire pipe is connected by a joint, and the non-wire pipe is welded by a butt welding method and a tool joint.

10. Carbon steel seamless steel pipe for ships (GB5213-85) is a carbon steel seamless steel pipe for the manufacture of ship class I pressure pipe system, class II pressure pipe system, boiler and superheater. The working temperature of the carbon steel seamless steel pipe wall does not exceed 450 ° C, and the working temperature of the alloy steel seamless steel pipe wall exceeds 450 ° C.

11. Seamless steel pipe for automobile semi-axle casing (GB3088-82) is a high-quality carbon structural steel and alloy structural steel hot-rolled seamless steel pipe for the manufacture of automobile semi-axle casing and drive axle housing shaft tube.

12. High-pressure oil pipe for diesel engine (GB3093-2002) is a cold drawn seamless steel pipe for the manufacture of high-pressure pipes for diesel injection systems.

13. High-precision cold drawn seamless steel pipe for hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders (GB8713-88) is a cold drawn or cold rolled precision seamless steel pipe with precision inner diameter for the manufacture of hydraulic and pneumatic cylinders.

14. Cold drawn or cold rolled precision seamless steel pipe (GB3639-2000) is a cold drawn or cold rolled precision seamless steel pipe with high dimensional accuracy and good surface finish for mechanical structures and hydraulic equipment. The use of precision seamless steel tubes to manufacture mechanical structures or hydraulic equipment can greatly reduce machining time, improve material utilization, and improve product quality.

15. Structural stainless steel seamless steel pipe (GB/T14975-2002) is widely used in the chemical, petroleum, textile, medical, food, machinery and other industries of corrosion-resistant pipes and structural parts and parts of stainless steel hot rolled ( Squeeze, expand) and cold drawn (rolled) seamless steel tubes.

16. Stainless steel seamless pipe for fluid transportation (GB/T14976-2002) is a hot-rolled (extruded, expanded) and cold drawn (rolled) seamless steel pipe made of stainless steel for conveying fluid.

17. Shaped seamless steel pipe is a general term for seamless steel pipes of other cross-section shapes other than round pipes. According to the shape and size of the cross-section of the steel pipe, it can be divided into the same wall thickness profiled seamless steel pipe (code D), the unequal wall thickness profiled seamless steel pipe (code BD), and the variable diameter profiled seamless steel pipe (code BJ). Shaped seamless tubes are widely used in a variety of structural parts, tools and mechanical parts. Compared with the round pipe, the special-shaped pipe generally has a large moment of inertia and a section modulus, and has a large bending and torsion resistance, which can greatly reduce the structural weight and save steel.

18. Seamless steel pipe for low temperature pipeline (GB/T18984-2003) is suitable for -45 ° C ~ -195 ° C low temperature pressure vessel pipe and low temperature heat exchanger pipe seamless steel pipe.