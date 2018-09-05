Factory Automation Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

The changing consumer market has built high need of deployment of technically advanced automation process in manufacturing and production process of an industry. Flexible production system with high end IT enabled process provides fast, and safe production process which is efficient, flexible, reliable and cost-effective solution. The economic pressure which affects performance and growth of an industry is the one of the factor behind utilizing factory automation process.

The automated manufacturing & production process offers high potential leverage for improving productivity and profits for industrial process thereby also reduce energy consumption and cost associated with the manufacturing process. Programmable controllers, PACs, industrial robots, process control system, PLM software and discrete sensors are some of the popular products deployed by industrialist to automate their manufacturing and production process. Industrial robots have the ability of producing high quality products with precision and can generate high return on investment for the investors and also bring safety on the workplace.

The Factory Automation Market is growing rapidly over 8.59% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 240 billion by the end of forecast period 2022. Cost reduction, high efficiency in the process and ability to provide the overall information and initiate early stage development for the products are the major driving factors of this market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 90 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Factory Automation Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Factory Automation Market are – Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Emerson Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Rexroth Bosch Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Omron Corporation.

Key Findings:

Segments:

Factory Automation Market by Type:

Fixed Automation

Programmable Automation

Flexible Automation

Integrated Automation

Factory Automation Market by Technology:

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Factory Automation Market by End user industries:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Packaging & processing

Energy & Power

Semiconductor & electronics

Printing & converting

Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Factory Automation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The ongoing global trend towards Factory Automation is being reflected in an increase in the number of industrial robots in the U.S. market. Currently, there has been news in Japan that Factory Automation has paved a way for establishment of robot training centers. There has been an upward trend in Factory Automation in the Asia pacific nations including Vietnam. It is proved that using industrial robots helps saving time and increasing product quality and production capacity leading to improve the competitiveness.

Intended Audience

Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

Industrial Robot Manufacturers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

