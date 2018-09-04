Unisecure Data Centers has extended support for Data Backup and storage.

Philadelphia, US, 4th September 2018 | Unisecure is one of the Data Center Solutions in USA and provides services for Web Hosting. Unisecure’s offering include Cloud Computing Services, Dedicated Web Hosting Services and Virtual Private Hosting. It now enables to deliver regular data recovery, Backup solution, Data Protection, Storage options with reliable Support with Remote Network Management and tools for Security purpose.

Why Unisecure Data Centers?

Unisecure’s Backup – recovery provides best support and data protection to the business with capable platform as below:

1. Backup Freedom :

Unisecure’s Backups are stored on a Cloud, where customer can access the backup with ease.

2. Secure data center backups :

Unisecure’s backups are protected by end to end and private encryption keys to keep customer’s data secure.

3. Fast backups :

Unisecure are having unique Acronis Technology which is helpful for automatic tracking of Data Base, application and files with backup.

4. File versioning :

Unisecure allows backup and recovery for specific file and versioning. File versioning is also helpful for corrupted file. Customer get version for documents before they were corrupted.

5. Data archiving :

Unisecure offers own data Security option to the client as they ensure that data archives are regular and easily accessible if required.

6. Continuous Recovery :

Unisecure has created continuous recovery backup on virtual servers, so that it can locate downtime and guaranteeing business continuity for your clients in the situation of potential disaster.

7. Virtual Recovery :

Unisecure Virtual machines recover immediately without requirement of pricey on-premise hardware which are prone to fail and can not guarantee of data recovery.

8.Bare Metal Recovery :

Unisecure’s Bare Metal Recovery allows customer’s to have Automatic backup for all operating system bootup set-up also in system and application Data.

With Data Backup and Storage , Unisecure helps customers to become more powerful and protected for their business” Said Management, Unisecure LLC.”

About Unisecure Data Centers:

Unisecure Data Centers is one of the best and leading Web Hosting service providers. Our Technical experts, Information Technology and Design Team, Optimize the deployment of our own servers located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken Location which is US embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our offering are including Cloud Backup Solutions, Managed and Unmanaged VPS Hosting, dedicated server hosting, Colocation services with 24x7x365 Rapid Action Support and 99.999% Up-time Guarantee, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities.

Unisecure is productively maintained a Secure and reliable data center environment with robust technology, high-availability, and physical security, so you never have to take the burden of data loss or security breach. We are having more than 650+ experience professionals with proven records in Web Services in the US. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.

For more information about their services, visit our Website.

Media Contact

Jennifer Thomas

Contact: +1 347 960 6628

Unisecure Data Centers, US.

(Philadelphia & Conshohocken)