Triline Hercules™ Cavity Slider from Triline Quality Door Systems

[Derwent Park, 04/09/2018] – Triline Quality Door Systems, a sliding door manufacturing company in Australia, supplies Triline Hercules™ Cavity Slider to improve the function of sliding doors. The company supplies door systems that provide a balance between functionality and quality design.

Triline’s Cavity Units

With its versatility, internal cavity sliding doors are becoming more popular among property holders. Triline’s cavity sliding doors are manufactured to make the most out of one’s living space. The cavity system is easy to install and is available in different versions to cover different requirements:

• Triline Phoenix 45™

• Triline Hercules™

• Triline Concept™

• Triline Zero Clearance™

• Triline Access™

Triline Hercules™ Cavity Slider

The Triline Hercules™ Cavity Slider can hold sliding doors weighing up to 120kg that are for commercial and residential applications. The system is manufactured for aluminium or timber doors, timber framed glass sliding doors and solid timber doors. It also suits single doors that slide to one side of an opening or double doors that slide on either side of an opening and features:

• Head tracking: raised rail track profile and anodised aluminium

• Pelmet: 32mm

• Hangers: 4-wheel reinforced hanger

• Application: heavy-duty components for industrial or commercial use

• Finish: architrave height to match standard swing door

• Carrying capacity: 80kg to 120kg, up to 250kg on request

The Triline Hercules™ Cavity Slider allows simple height adjustment by unscrewing the removable pelmet and loosening or tightening the hanger bolt. To prevent the door from disengaging during adjustment, the fixing plate features two anti-slip tabs.

About Triline

Triline Quality Door Systems is one of Australia’s leading manufacturers of quality sliding and folding door systems. Founded in 1996 by Stuart Colledge, Triline aims to provide its customers’ needs by supplying quality products, giving door solutions and rendering excellent customer service. Triline builds their customers’ trust by upholding their core values of honesty, accountability, diligence and passion.

If you need more information about Triline Quality Door Systems or enquiries about their door systems, visit their website at https://triline.net.au/.