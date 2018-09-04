Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “HIPAA Security Analysis for an Organization in Today’s Enforcement Climate” attendees will Understand the IRS view on fringe benefits taxation. Attendees will understand risk management—implementing, in a cost-effective manner, the security measures your risk analysis demonstrated that you need. The event will be held LIVE on Monday, Sep 24, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

This webinar on HIPAA and HITECH will educate attendees on how to ensure compliance with HIPAA in light of the lessons learned from HIPAA’s increased enforcement which has resulted in civil money penalties (fines) as high as $5.55 million. Ten such penalties have exceeded $1.7 million. And those figures don’t even include the remediation costs of a breach which, in one case, amounted to $17 million!

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Jonathan P. Tomes, is a

nationally recognized expert on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (“HIPAA”), particularly its Security and Privacy Rules. He is an attorney and has given HIPAA training nationwide, been an expert witness on HIPAA, consulted with more than 1,000 medical businesses, given HIPAA legal opinions, and represented clients being investigated for HIPAA violations. He has written more than 60 books on HIPAA and other health law topics and a like number of published articles.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• Recent enforcement and fines resulting from HIPAA security risk analysis failures

• Outlook for future enforcement

• How to perform your own HIPAA security risk analysis

• HIPAA security risk analysis requirements

o Administrative safeguards

o Physical safeguards

o Technical safeguards

o Organizational requirements

o Policies and procedures, and documentation requirements

o State laws adding to HIPAA requirements

• Remediating findings from the risk analysis

o Develop and implement a risk management plan

o Implement security measures

o Evaluate and maintain security measures

• Ongoing Risk management

To register for the webinar, visit

https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/hipaa-security-analysis-for-an-organization-in-today%E2%80%99s-enforcement-climate utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com